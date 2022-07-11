Knoxville Fire Department Officials are Investigating the Cause of a Fire at Knoxville College

Zoo Knoxville is devastated to announce the tragic death of their 4-week-old lion cub. The cub was fatally injured on Thursday afternoon, July 14th, following a necessary medical procedure for her mother Amara, who was sedated to be treated for acute renal deficiency. Amara has had several sedations since the cub was born and has always been a good mother and protective of her cub while recovering from anesthesia. Sadly, while coming out of anesthesia following this most recent procedure, Amara injured her cub. Despite immediate intervention by the veterinary team, the cub succumbed to her injuries.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO