ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Fire Department Officials are Investigating the Cause of a Fire at Knoxville College

wivk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knoxville Fire Department investigating a fire at Knoxville College....

www.wivk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wivk.com

MADD Reacting to Two Knoxville Police Officers Being Arrested for Alleged DUI’s

The National President of Mothers Against Drunk Driving reacting to two Knoxville Police officers being arrested on two separate alleged drunk driving incidents. Alex Otte says when it occurs in situations where people have taken a responsibility to protect and serve our community and they’re the ones who are making the choice to bring potential harm to it, she’s disappointed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
wivk.com

Zoo Knoxville Announces Death of Lion Cub

Zoo Knoxville is devastated to announce the tragic death of their 4-week-old lion cub. The cub was fatally injured on Thursday afternoon, July 14th, following a necessary medical procedure for her mother Amara, who was sedated to be treated for acute renal deficiency. Amara has had several sedations since the cub was born and has always been a good mother and protective of her cub while recovering from anesthesia. Sadly, while coming out of anesthesia following this most recent procedure, Amara injured her cub. Despite immediate intervention by the veterinary team, the cub succumbed to her injuries.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knoxville College
wivk.com

When and Where You can Vote Early in the 2022 Federal / State Primary, County General and Town of Farragut Municipal Elections

Early voting in the 2022 Federal / State Primary, County General and Town of Farragut Municipal Elections starts tomorrow. Early voting runs through July 30. Times at most locations is 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. but be sure to check the location you plan to vote because some locations are offering different times. For a list of voting locations , please go to https://www.knoxcounty.org/election/.
FARRAGUT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy