Knoxville Fire Department Officials are Investigating the Cause of a Fire at Knoxville College

Knoxville Police say a woman is charged with reckless homicide and convicted felon in possession of a weapon following an extensive investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit into a shooting that happened on Gaston Avenue. 42 year-old Keysha Hall is charged in the July 7th shooting at an apartment...
A Georgia man is facing multiple child molestation charges after being arrested in Pigeon Forge. 67 year-old Dennis Dewayne Dockery was arrested after a two-month long manhunt. Dockery was originally arrested in August 2021 on multiple counts of child molestation. The charges stemmed from a local investigation that revealed that...
The National President of Mothers Against Drunk Driving reacting to two Knoxville Police officers being arrested on two separate alleged drunk driving incidents. Alex Otte says when it occurs in situations where people have taken a responsibility to protect and serve our community and they’re the ones who are making the choice to bring potential harm to it, she’s disappointed.
Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are still looking for a runaway girl. 17-year-old Breonna Stacy Gardner has been missing since June 16th. Officials say she reportedly ran away from the Lake Brook Academy and may be in McMinn County. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Tennessee...
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is asking for help to identify a person of interest in catalytic converter thefts in the Knoxville area. He may be driving a 2000’s model Chevrolet Silverado, 4-door and may be accompanied by a woman. If you have any information about these crimes or...
Heavy rain causes the Little Pigeon River to leave it’s bank and creates flash flooding at Greenbrier Campground in Gatlinburg. Gatlinburg Fire Department crews along with Sevier County Emergency Management rescued at least 14 people who were trapped at the campground due to flooding. There have been no injuries...
Officials with Colonial Pipeline have discovered that the gas spill in Loudon County is worse than expected. Officials say they discovered spilled material approximately 8 feet outside of the Sugarlimb Trap Facility on Monday night. The spill happened on July 4th and officials were able to quickly repair the pipe...
Zoo Knoxville is devastated to announce the tragic death of their 4-week-old lion cub. The cub was fatally injured on Thursday afternoon, July 14th, following a necessary medical procedure for her mother Amara, who was sedated to be treated for acute renal deficiency. Amara has had several sedations since the cub was born and has always been a good mother and protective of her cub while recovering from anesthesia. Sadly, while coming out of anesthesia following this most recent procedure, Amara injured her cub. Despite immediate intervention by the veterinary team, the cub succumbed to her injuries.
Zoo Knoxville welcoming a baby Silvered-leaf langur monkey. The bright orange baby monkey, born on June 26th, named Mikey was able to join the outdoor habitat for the first time yesterday (Tuesday). The Silvered-leaf langur troop at the zoo consists of eight members, including the newest baby. Each monkey has...
Early voting in the 2022 Federal / State Primary, County General and Town of Farragut Municipal Elections starts tomorrow. Early voting runs through July 30. Times at most locations is 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. but be sure to check the location you plan to vote because some locations are offering different times. For a list of voting locations , please go to https://www.knoxcounty.org/election/.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The University of Tennessee is represented by 133 student-athletes on the 2022 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll that was announced Wednesday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. The Vol baseball team featured 24 members on the list, followed by UT women’s track & field with 23, rowing...
