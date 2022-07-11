ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q107.5

Jo Daviess County Park Part of $30 Million Makeover

By Tom Drake
Q107.5
Q107.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Improvements to two public parks in northwest Illinois are among 87 park projects throughout the state supported by $30.3 million in new Illinois grants. They are designed to...

myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q107.5

Dubuque Area Chamber to Host Eggciting Political Breakfasts

The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce is scrambling to connect the public with Iowa's federal elected officials and the candidates seeking to unseat those currently in office. Election season is about to heat up, and the Dubuque Area Chamber is looking to move politics from the back burner to the front for a dynamic discussion of the pressing topics of the day and long-term issues facing Dubuque, Iowa and the country.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Dubuque, Iowa Names a New Chief of Equity and Human Rights.

Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen has named Gisella Aitken-Shadle as the City’s new chief of equity and human rights. She will begin her employment with the City in August, filling the vacancy created when former Human Rights Director Kelly Larson became the development and learning manager in the City’s human resources department.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

The Mid-America HOG Rally 2022 Comes to Dubuque

Next week it's all about the Harley! With pre-events planned for Wednesday July 20th, official activities for the 2022 Mid America HOG Rally in Dubuque start on Thursday July 21st and go through Saturday the 23rd. This event is the big one, as 1,000 plus Harley's descend upon Dubuque for the first ever "Hollywood Dubuque" event! Before we get to far though, all these events are focused on a select group of riders.
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park District#Urban Construction
Q107.5

Platteville Gearing Up for its 25th Hometown Festival Week

The time has just about come for Platteville's annual Hometown Festival Week. Set to commence on Saturday, July 16th and run through Sunday, July 24th, the festival turns 25-years-old this year, and the lineup of food, exhibits, and live music is absolutely jammed. The nine-day event is set to showcase...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Q107.5

Dubuque Invites Prospective Students for College Visit Week

Dubuque, Iowa, has a rich history in higher education, and the City's colleges and universities offer remarkable opportunities for anyone seeking to further their education. In August, the second annual Dubuque College Visit Week will take place from Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, through Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Clarke University, Emmaus...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Huge Week For Harley Riders as Mid-America H.O.G. Rally Comes to Dubuque

And when I say huge, I mean HUGE! Like 500,000 members strong and over 1,000 pre-registered bikes already for the Mid-America H.O.G. Rally presents; Hollywood Dubuque; pre-party events start on Wednesday, July 20th, and go through Saturday, July 23rd. H.O.G. stands for the Harley Owners Group and yes, they are 500,000 members strong! And that's not all, McGrath Dubuque Harley Davidson will also be holding Bike Night on Thursday, July 21st, where the opening ceremony will take place; featuring, live music, good food, and cold beverages. With all the biker activities planned it might be a good time to go over some simple safety tips to keep yourself, 2-wheels down and to protect all our in-coming riders.
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Discover Peosta: One of Iowa’s Fastest-Growing Cities [Audio]

One of the fastest-growing cities in Iowa keeps on track with millions in new investments and housing developments. According to the 2020 Census, Peosta, Iowa, saw its population explode 193%, from 651 residents to 1,908 today, and the growth appears to be on course to continue with additional housing construction and business development.
PEOSTA, IA
Q107.5

Will ATV’s and UTV’s be Allowed on Asbury, Iowa Streets?

Drivers in Asbury may soon be sharing the streets with ATV's and UTV's. The Asbury City Council is considering a proposal to allow these recreational vehicles on city streets. As of July 1, these types of vehicles are now allowed on county roads in Iowa. The City Council plans to...
ASBURY, IA
Q107.5

Dubuque Regional Airport to Receive $1.3 Million for Upgrades

In a news release from Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, The U.S. Department of Transportation announced five airports in Iowa will receive $27 million in overall grant funding under the fiscal year 2022 Airport Terminal Program, which was created by the bipartisan infrastructure law; which Grassley supported the passage of this critical infrastructure funding – funding that is now directly benefiting and improving communities across Iowa. This latest announcement will benefit Iowans in the Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Council Bluffs, Des Moines, and Washington areas by funding airport improvement. The bipartisan infrastructure law contains $5 billion to provide regional airports with grant opportunities. In Iowa, five projects received funding under the infrastructure law:
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Hey Dubuque: Are You Ready to SPICE up Your Life?

The Carnegie-Stout Public Library and the Herb Society of Dubuque are partnering for a special in-person C-SPL Spice Club event featuring basil on Tuesday, July 26, from 6-7 p.m. in the third-floor auditorium. This is a free event open to adults ages 18+. Space is limited and registration is required....
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Dubuque To Open Waiting List For Housing Choice Voucher Rental Assistance Program

According to an official post from the City of Dubuque;. "The City of Dubuque Housing & Community Development Department will open the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance program to all residents on Tuesday, July 12th. In addition to Housing Choice Vouchers, the City also has designated rental assistance vouchers available for non-elderly persons with disabilities and their families."
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

Platteville considering fire department upgrades; $50,000

Platteville fire department upgrades topped talks at a recent city council meeting. City staff recommended approving a $50,000 bid for new mobile radios for the Fire Department which would allow for better communication with surrounding emergency departments. The department’s current radios are not P25 digital; a system that is used by the Police Department and Southwest Health EMS. The current radios also do not work well with updates announced last year to radio infrastructure across Grant County, this limits the ability to communicate with each other, city officials say. See current radio specifications here. Council members will consider the radio upgrades at the upcoming, Tuesday, July 12th, meeting and vote on whether to approve those staff recommendations.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Q107.5

A Herd of Hungry Goats Devour Dubuque College Campus

If you ever find yourself in the weeds, there are a few kids who can help you out. All kidding and puns aside, there's Goats on the Go Dubuque who can help you remove overgrown weeds, brush, and invasive species taking over your property. Such as it is on Clarke...
DUBUQUE, IA
Q107.5

PHOTOS: Blaum Bros. Mixes a Fun Tour with Great Spirits

It was an afternoon of bourbon, big laughs, and good-natured camaraderie at Galena's acclaimed distillery, Blaum Bros. And after hearing the origins story of brothers Matt and Mike, and understanding their sense of humor, you emerge thinking that's just what they envisioned for their humble yet powerful operation located on Highway 20 in Galena, IL.
GALENA, IL
Q107.5

One Galena Shop Encourages You to Get Lost in the Sauce

If a man does not have sauce, then he is lost. But the same man can get lost in the sauce. The immortal words of rapper Gucci Mane kept ringing in my mind the second I walked into the Galena Canning Company, located at 106 South Main Street, in the heart of Galena. Of course, Gucci was referring to metaphorical sauce in that famous quote: a person's clothing, swagger, luxurious habits, and large lifestyle.
GALENA, IL
Q107.5

Shullsburg Parade Marches On Despite Pouring Rain [VIDEO]

After a few festive days with friends visiting the Tri-States, I was momentarily tempted to skip the remainder of the July 4th celebrations. However, the parade down historic Water Street in Shullsburg had an alluring pull. I've been overdue for a good old-fashioned smalltown Independence Day parade. Indeed, the charming southwestern Wisconsin town was prime to deliver a wholesome dose of Americana patriotism & hometown pride.
SHULLSBURG, WI
Q107.5

Q107.5

Dubuque, IA
603
Followers
1K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy