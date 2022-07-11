US Army Re-Names Dubuque, Iowa Reserve Center

The location of the Dubuque Iowa Army Reserve hasn't changed, but in the future, it will now have a new name. The United States Army on Sunday officially renamed its army reserve center after Dubuque...
Next week it's all about the Harley! With pre-events planned for Wednesday July 20th, official activities for the 2022 Mid America HOG Rally in Dubuque start on Thursday July 21st and go through Saturday the 23rd. This event is the big one, as 1,000 plus Harley's descend upon Dubuque for the first ever "Hollywood Dubuque" event! Before we get to far though, all these events are focused on a select group of riders.
The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce is scrambling to connect the public with Iowa's federal elected officials and the candidates seeking to unseat those currently in office. Election season is about to heat up, and the Dubuque Area Chamber is looking to move politics from the back burner to the front for a dynamic discussion of the pressing topics of the day and long-term issues facing Dubuque, Iowa and the country.
Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen has named Gisella Aitken-Shadle as the City’s new chief of equity and human rights. She will begin her employment with the City in August, filling the vacancy created when former Human Rights Director Kelly Larson became the development and learning manager in the City’s human resources department.
He never really went away, but soon we'll likely be hearing and seeing a lot more of actor Tony Danza across the Hollywood media spectrum than we have in the 30 years since "Who's the Boss" went off the air. With a reboot in the works and his likely involvement in it, he'll soon be all over the place once again.
Dubuque, Iowa, has a rich history in higher education, and the City's colleges and universities offer remarkable opportunities for anyone seeking to further their education. In August, the second annual Dubuque College Visit Week will take place from Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, through Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Clarke University, Emmaus...
The other day I zipped across the Dubuque-Wisconsin Bridge and headed toward Hazel Green, Wisconsin. It had been some time since I'd been to the small village, but once I took the exit to Highway 11, I soon found myself on a familiar road. As a kid, I knew this...
The Carnegie-Stout Public Library and the Herb Society of Dubuque are partnering for a special in-person C-SPL Spice Club event featuring basil on Tuesday, July 26, from 6-7 p.m. in the third-floor auditorium. This is a free event open to adults ages 18+. Space is limited and registration is required....
One notable aspect of summers in the Tri-States is the strong sense of community pride and the celebrations that transpire. The list of events is extensive, from weekend festivals and street parties to county and community fairs. The Village of Elizabeth, Illinois, is hosting its 101st Community Fair on July...
The time has just about come for Platteville's annual Hometown Festival Week. Set to commence on Saturday, July 16th and run through Sunday, July 24th, the festival turns 25-years-old this year, and the lineup of food, exhibits, and live music is absolutely jammed. The nine-day event is set to showcase...
The second Friday of the month is time for Music on Main St., and July makes it Country Time around the Town Clock. Hosted by Dubuque Main St., the monthly music series is yet another fun and free community event in Dubuque and the Tri-States. This month Tyler Richton and...
Each day at 7:10 am on the Good Morning Rodeo; we go down the rabbit hole with Rodeo Really Tough Trivia. How I can come up with the questions is a bit of a mystery, even for myself. But it is akin to making sausage!. Typically I start by looking...
One of the fastest-growing cities in Iowa keeps on track with millions in new investments and housing developments. According to the 2020 Census, Peosta, Iowa, saw its population explode 193%, from 651 residents to 1,908 today, and the growth appears to be on course to continue with additional housing construction and business development.
As the peak summer produce season kicks in, the Millwork Night Market hits primetime with its monthly Thursday evening event in downtown Dubuque. Held on the second Thursday of the month - JULY 14th from 5 pm - 8 pm, the Millwork Night Market is in its fifth fantastic year of showcasing top-tier vendors, fresh produce, crafts, art, food, and beverages, desserts, and music.
In addition to the countless good the hospital does on a daily basis, the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City has been seeing a lot of great press as of late. Just last month, the University of Iowa announced that the new song for the commemorative...
If you ever find yourself in the weeds, there are a few kids who can help you out. All kidding and puns aside, there's Goats on the Go Dubuque who can help you remove overgrown weeds, brush, and invasive species taking over your property. Such as it is on Clarke...
The Dyersville city council approved up to $9.5 million in tax-increment rebates for the sports complex expansion coming to the Field of Dreams movie site. According to a report form the Telegraph Herald, council members in attendance approved the development agreement unanimously on Tuesday (7/5) with council member Jim Gibbs not present.
The Asbury City Council has been considering a proposal to allow ATV's and UTV's on city streets. As of July 1, these types of vehicles are now allowed on county roads in Iowa. After hearing public comments, the City Council this week voted 3-2 against the proposal. So even though...
Improvements to two public parks in northwest Illinois are among 87 park projects throughout the state supported by $30.3 million in new Illinois grants. They are designed to help communities acquire open space and develop and improve recreational facilities throughout Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a Friday release. The Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, can provide up to one-half of a project’s funds and, when combined with the investment of local matching funds, will support more than $56 million in local park development projects and land acquisitions statewide. Friday’s announcement included $100,000 for Jo Daviess County Blackhawk Park District, and the Meridian Park pool house project. A full list of projects and counties receiving funds is available here.
Drivers in Asbury may soon be sharing the streets with ATV's and UTV's. The Asbury City Council is considering a proposal to allow these recreational vehicles on city streets. As of July 1, these types of vehicles are now allowed on county roads in Iowa. The City Council plans to...
If you're headed down Highway 20 East and venture just a few miles off the main artery, you'll be acquainted with a paradise you might have never known existed in the already beatific community that is Galena. The Le Fevre Inn & Resort (pronounced like "fever") is a gorgeous resort...
