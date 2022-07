Summer is a wonderful time to get outside and enjoy the sun in a local park or pool — and of course, we all love an updated communal space with renovated amenities. However, enjoying updated parks + pools means having to withstand some construction — and many residents of Montclair are frustrated as to why construction updates to a few major parks seemed to come to a halt right as the summer season began. In a recent update, the township shared that it is highly unlikely any of the pool or park upgrades happening at Nishuane, Essex, and Edgemont will be completed this season, causing debate and frustration among locals. Read on for everything we know about the Montclair park + pool renovations and why many Montclair residents are frustrated with these incomplete projects.

