Gardnerville, NV

California men face felonies in seizure of pound of meth

By Staff Reports
Record-Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities seized a pound of methamphetamine and arrested two men after a drug sting conducted in Gardnerville last week. Southern California residents David Wright, 56, and Sung Lee, 56, were taken into custody on July...

Two men arrested on drug charges in Gardnerville Walmart parking lot

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two men from California were arrested in the Walmart parking lot in Gardnerville on drug charges. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Street Enforcement Team (SET) working in conjunction with the Tri-Net Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force arrested two people in the Walmart parking lot on Grant Avenue July 7. Authorities say the arrests were the culmination of a short investigation into the drug trafficking activities of David Wright, a 56-year-old man from the southern California area.
