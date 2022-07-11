Robert C. Byrd reopened after semi accident

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) UPDATE (July 11, 2022 4:18 P.M. – According to Raleigh County Dispatch, Robert C. Byrd Drive has been reopened after a semi-truck accident was resolved.

ORIGINAL (July 11, 2022 2:00 P.M.) – Part of Robert. C Byrd Drive Northbound has been closed after a crash involving a semi truck earlier today.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call of the accident came in around 1:31 P.M. today, and reported that a semi-truck had jackknifed on Robert C. Byrd Drive in the area between Vecillio & Grogan near the interstate bridge to the VA intersection.

Dispatchers say that Beckley Fire Department, the Department of Highways, and Beckley Police Department are all on scene. It is unclear when the road will be reopened at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates to the story.

