As they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Perhaps that's one of the reasons Brea Lu Cafe has continued to thrive over the course of many years despite ownership changes, location changes, a pandemic, and even a restaurant fire. More changes appear to be on the way for the venerable brunch spot, as a large "For Lease" sign recently popped up at their current location. Brea Lu cleared up the confusion, stating their lease was set to expire shortly and they would have a new home to share with their fans.

WESTBROOK, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO