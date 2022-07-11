ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (July 11-17): ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘The Bachelorette’ & More

By Meredith Jacobs
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we're hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don't want...

Outsider.com

‘Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston Reveals New Details About Walter White’s ‘Better Call Saul’ Return

The final episodes of Better Call Saul are inching ever closer to our screens. The highly anticipated return of the AMC TV series will surely take fans on a whirlwind journey. Viewers who have watched since Breaking Bad know the twists waiting around the corner will be tremendous. Better Call Saul seamlessly blended characters from its predecessor throughout its run, but some of the biggest are still to come.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

NCIS Season 20 is not coming to CBS in July 2022

Our eyes are on the return date for NCIS. We want to know when we’ll get answers about Parker. When is the NCIS Season 20 premiere?. We left Parker and the team in a questionable situation. Parker is being framed for murder, and his ex-wife has something to do with it. What exactly is this case all about? We have to wait for the NCIS Season 20 premiere to get our answers.
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever

For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Which 'Today' Cohosts Reportedly 'Can't Stand' Each Other Once The Cameras Are Off?

It may be all fun and games while the cameras are rolling, but two Today cohosts reportedly "can't stand" each other behind the scenes. According to a source, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb not only don't like each other, but Guthrie originally wanted her replaced on the show. "Savannah is the boss. After Matt Lauer was ousted, Savannah grabbed power, and she really wanted Willy Geist in Hoda's role, but his ratings were just not up to par for the network," a source spilled to The Sun. "Hoda out-maneuvered Savannah and got the spot." The insider claimed part of the...
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Missy Peregrym Welcomes Baby No. 2, Reveals Her 'FBI' Return Date

Missy Peregrym and husband Tom Oakley are a family of four!. On Friday, the FBI star shared a sweet Instagram post announcing that she gave birth to their second child, daughter Mela Joséphine Oakley, in the early morning hours of Monday, June 6. "I had the most profound experience...
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Ken Jennings Drops Big News About Next Season of ‘Jeopardy!’

Ken Jennings has shared the news that Jeopardy! is welcoming back its live audience for Season 39, and fans are wondering if he’s about to be named permanent host. The current stand-in co-host shared a video from the official Jeopardy! Twitter account that revealed tickets are now available for fans to return to the Alex Trebek Stage for new episodes. The long-running game show has not been filmed with a live studio audience since February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV SHOWS
EW.com

'Breaking Bad': Creator Vince Gilligan explains series finale

[SPOILER ALERT: Stop reading if you have not watched the finale of Breaking Bad, titled "Felina." This story contains discussion of major plot points.]. You've now had a few minutes to gather your breath, wipe away the tears and start to process that brutal and poignant series finale of Breaking Bad. Whether your predictions were on the money barrel or off-base, you will most certainly want to read what series creator Vince Gilligan had to say about this satiating last-ever episode, which saw the fall of meth kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston). "Ours is nothing if not a definitive ending to the series," says the show's mastermind, who also wrote and directed the episode. It's a heady challenge to wrap up five seasons of one of TV's most daring, beloved and obsessed-over dramas in a manner that's provocative and satisfying, and Gilligan was keenly aware of it as he and his writers toiled away for endless hours in search of the perfect ending. "I think plenty of people out there will have had a different ending for this show in their mind's eye and therefore we're bound to disappoint a certain number of folks," he says, "but I really think I can say with confidence that we made ourselves happy and that was not remotely a sure thing for the better part of a year. I feel that the ending satisfies me and that's something that I'm happy about." Gilligan spoke with EW about the fates for Walt and Jesse, the possible alternate endings, the classic Western movie that turned out to be a huge influence on the ending and the most structurally important scene of the finale.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Ahead Of Reprising Breaking Bad's Jesse, Aaron Paul Just Landed Another Truly Disturbing TV Show

With Better Call Saul now in its final stretch, with several big deaths and twists having already heightened the stakes in its sixth season, fans are extremely eager to see how Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will finally appear anew as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively. But before we can witness what will presumably be another depressing peek into Jesse’s tumultuous life, Paul has landed a new role on another series that has long been known for disturbing the shit out of its viewers: Black Mirror.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Billy Porter Discovers Truth Behind Great-Grandfather’s Death (VIDEO)

Pose star Billy Porter got emotional on the season premiere of NBC‘s Who Do You Think You Are? as he uncovered some traumatic family secrets. During the episode, Porter talked with Ancestry Family Historian / Genealogist Nicka Sewell-Smith about what really happened to his great-grandfather, Thomas Henry Richardson. “I do remember hearing a story that my great-grandfather got shot in the back,” Porter recalled (via Yahoo). “That’s as far as the conversation went.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Yes, That Below Deck Mediterranean Incident Was as Scary as It Looked

Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" The Below Deck Mediterranean crew was ship out of luck on the season seven premiere. In fact, the July 11 episode was so chaotic that fans were hit with a "to be continued" at the end, just as the superyacht's stabilizers went out. The sudden failure of a majorly important part of the boat had the crew and the guests panicking, especially as bottles on the bar and furniture began to slide around and the ship started to drastically rock back and forth.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Tony Dalton Opens Up About Lalo’s Faceoff With Gus

Better Call Saul wasted no time with shocking events in its latest episode, the first after a two-month midseason break. Warning: what follows are details that will spoil the most recent episode of Better Call Saul. Yes, the writers provided audiences with another sad demise and violently killed off yet another cherished tv character. Apparently, actor Tony Dalton loved every minute of it.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Emily Is Pregnant and Kobe Is In Shock

It's official -- Emily and Kobe are expecting another child together and it couldn't come at a more trying time. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Emily took a pregnancy test and it was positive, but there were definitely mixed feelings given her and Kobe's shaky relationship and less than ideal financial situation.
TV & VIDEOS

