ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Senior Biden officials to brief senators on semiconductor chips

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HxJ8j_0gbqZFKk00

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - Three senior Biden administration officials will brief senators on Wednesday on the global innovation and technology race and a proposed bill to boost U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, two officials told Reuters.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks will conduct the classified all-senators briefing at 4 p.m. EDT on Wednesday as Democratic lawmakers and the White House make a push to win approval for legislation that would fund $52 billion for chip production subsidies and boost U.S. scientific and technological innovation to compete with China.

Raimondo told ABC News Sunday the chips funding bill "has to pass now. Not in six months from now, (but) now. It's bipartisan." She said the chips bill would help "bring down the prices of chips, which will bring down the price of pretty much everything you buy, because everything includes chips."

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that if Democrats move ahead with a partisan social spending, tax and climate bill, it "will certainly crowd out our ability" to move ahead the bipartisan chips and China competition.

"Our side cannot agree to frantically steamroll through delicate bipartisan talks in order to meet an artificial timeline" so that Democrats can approve legislation that McConnell called partisan.

The Senate legislation, passed in June 2021, included $52 billion for chip subsidies and authorized another $200 billion to boost U.S. scientific and technological innovation to compete with China.

The House version, passed in February, is similar but nearly 3,000 pages long and includes a number of trade proposals.

Some fear Congress will not be able to reach a deal before the November congressional elections if it does not come to an agreement in the coming weeks.

A persistent shortage of chips has disrupted the automotive and electronics industries, forcing some companies to scale back production. Many companies think the shortage will last at least until late 2023 if not longer.

Lawmakers warn some major investments in new U.S. chip production could be jeopardized without action from Congress.

Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Government
americanmilitarynews.com

Senate gun control bill advances; includes gun confiscation, enhanced background checks and more

The U.S. Senate – including 14 Republicans – voted in favor of advancing new gun control legislation on Tuesday, just hours after lawmakers received the 80-page bill. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act includes funding to incentivize state-run “red flag” gun confiscation laws, which allow police to seize a person’s already legally-owned firearms if a court decides the individual is a danger to himself or others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Avril Haines
Person
Gina Raimondo
Fox News

Texas rancher finds migrants hiding on her property: 'We are being invaded'

A Texas Rancher continues to witness the border crisis firsthand, as she has seen illegal immigrants on her property. Stephanie Crisp-Canales joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to share how her family has been affected by the lack of border security and called out the Biden administration for not helping residents and communities being impacted each day.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republican#On Semiconductor#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Commerce#Defense#Democratic#The White House#Abc News#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Ivanka had a ‘bad feeling’ her father was setting up Mike Pence on Jan 6, Trump biographer claims

Tim O’Brien, author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald, has suggested the former president’s older daughter had a “bad feeling” about the pressure her father was putting on Mike Pence in the days leading up to 6 January.Clips of Ivanka Trump’s testimony have been played at the public hearings into the Capitol riot, which have also heard that Mr Trump was told repeatedly his scheme to get Vice President Pence to send back electors to the states – in the hope of overturning the election result – was illegal.MSNBC host Alex Witt asked Mr O’Brien: “Do you...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

'They can go to hell!': Right rejects push to force women to register for the draft

Some Republicans in Congress are going to war against their own party, coming out in full force against a renewed effort to make women register for the military draft. A coalition of 11 Republican senators led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) lambasted a proposed amendment to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act by Senate Democrats that would require women to register with the Selective Service System, putting them at odds with even some members of their own party who voted in favor of the amendment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

492K+
Followers
342K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy