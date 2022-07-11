ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Rogue Valley News, Monday 7/11 – Medford Opens Cooling Shelter at Library As Temps Exceed 100 Degrees, Grants Pass Stolen Vehicle and Kidnapping

roguevalleymagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Medford to Open Cooling Shelter at Jackson County Library As Temps Exceed 100 Degrees. Due to high temperatures forecasted, Medford City Manager,...

roguevalleymagazine.com

Comments / 2

Related
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 7/13 – Grass Fires Prompt Officials to Remind Everyone to Be Fire Safe, Jackson County Fair Kicks Off Today, Public Assistance Requested In Missing Person Case

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grass Fires Prompt Officials to Remind Everyone to Be Fire Safe. Firefighters have completely suppressed flames that erupted on Catalpa Drive and Beagle...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

Man Drowns Kayaking on Rogue River

TRAIL, Ore. – A 49-year-old man visiting from California drowned this afternoon after his inflatable kayak overturned on the Rogue River. He was not wearing a life jacket. His rented an inflatable and kayak rolled in the “Slide Hole” rapid just below the Casey State Park up river from Shady Cove. Fellow rafters attempted to throw him a life jacket but were unsuccessful and he disappeared down river.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
33andfree

The Best Spots on The Oregon Coast To Visit

When talking about visiting Oregon, the coast must be included. You will notice that when people talk of the Oregon coast, we say just that..."the coast." We don't say beach, because while there are definitely beautiful beaches throughout the entire coast, the weather usually doesn't make it a sun bathing destination. This is something we love. the diversity of the coast is pretty amazing. From searching for agates, playing on sand dunes, walking the sandy beaches, gazing at crazy rock formations and so much more, there is really something here for everyone.
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Horton Plaza In Medford: Senior Living Done Right

Horton Plaza in Medford, OR is a combined independent and residential care apartment complex. They offer high-quality services, social activities, high quality dining, and specialized care. You can even create your own customized apartment! Horton has the warmth and hospitality of a home, and creates high standards of retirement living.
MEDFORD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Josephine County, OR
City
Medford, OR
City
Albany, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Roseburg, OR
City
Salem, OR
City
Grants Pass, OR
Josephine County, OR
Government
Grants Pass, OR
Government
Medford, OR
Government
kqennewsradio.com

AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING DEATH: WOMAN FOUND IN COW CREEK

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found in Cow Creek near Riddle, Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 3:30 p.m. they were notified that a deceased person had been found in the creek, in the 9000 block of Cow Creek Road. O’Dell said authorities responded to the scene and confirmed the death.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Southern Oregon woman speaks out after long ER wait time for urgent pain meds

Jackson County, OR — The ongoing opioid crisis has taken hundreds of thousands of American lives over the past two decades, and changed how many prescriptions are written. But for some, the extra precautions being taken by health care providers leaves them struggling with legitimate pain. A Southern Oregon woman is speaking out after having to wait days to get the pain medication she needed right away.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person Case in Douglas Co., July 13

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Kendra was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022. “Any video footage is helpful, even if you don’t believe your system captured anything of significance,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it.” Residents are asked to upload any footage they have using this website address: [www.dcso.com/publichelp]www.dcso.com/publichelp. Those who are unable to upload the footage are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (541) 440-4458 for assistance. Kendra was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye sweatshirt, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack style purse. Investigators along with Search and Rescue crews have been searching for Kendra since she was last seen. She is described as 5’02” tall weighing approximately 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed she was walking to her residence in Winston after leaving her place of employment on Ingram Drive. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
WINSTON, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Health Plan#Southern Oregon#Humanitarian Aid#Rogue Valley News#Wynne Broadcasting
oregontoday.net

Quake, July 12

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded Monday, July 11, on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to southwest of Port Orford in Curry County.
PORT ORFORD, OR
KTVL

Deceased 16-year-old found on roadway in Brookings

BROOKINGS — A 16-year-old male was found lying in the roadway in Brookings during the early hours of Monday, July 11. The Brookings Police Department Communications Center received a 911 call reporting the individual lying on Hemlock Street near Fern Street. BPD arrived to find the male deceased. The...
BROOKINGS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MONDAY COULD BE THE SECOND HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR FOR ROSEBURG

Monday could be the second hottest day of the year so far in Roseburg, if the mercury hits the expected temperature. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the high is slated to be 98 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport. June 26th was the hottest day of the year so far. That’s when it got to 100 degrees.
ROSEBURG, OR
clayconews.com

THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL MARIJUANA PLANTS LOCATED AND SEIZED IN OREGON

O'BRIEN, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 300 block of Gene Brown Road, O’Brien, Josephine County. As a result, 3,547...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
KTVL

Southern Oregon mother and son reunite after two decades apart

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — A Southern Oregon mother and her son have reunited after two decades of not knowing where each other was after he was placed into the state’s foster system. Medford resident, Emily Siglin, explained that at the age of 16, she had to make the...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Several agencies rush to save rafters stuck on the Rogue

Chinook Park, Ore. — A group of rafters is safe after being stuck in a tree on the Rogue River, just below Chinook Park Boat Ramp, on Saturday evening. At approximately 7:45 pm, rescue crews from Rural Metro Fire, Grants Pass Fire Rescue, AMR Josephine County and Josephine County Sheriff's Office rushed to beat the setting sun in time to assist the four person group.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Drug Arrest, Douglas Co., July 12

On Friday, July 8th, at approximately 3:00 PM, Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of West Fairhaven Street in Roseburg. A search of the premises revealed relatively small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, as well as scales, packaging materials, and other drug related paraphernalia. Approximately 4.2 grams of suspected heroin were seized. 35 year old Sixto Martinez was arrested at the scene. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Unlawful Possession of Heroin, and Attempt to Commit a Class B Felony.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

18-YEAR OLD WINSTON WOMAN REPORTED MISSING

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating 18-year old Kendra Hanks of Winston, who has been reported missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said Hanks was last seen on Thursday at approximately 3:30 p.m. as she was walking along Highway 42 towards Winston from her place of employment on Ingram Drive.
WINSTON, OR
KDRV

Interstate 5 NB closed near Wolf Creek

A tow truck is en route to a truck crash that has blocked both northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek. There is no detour, and the delay may last from 20 minutes to 2 hours. In an unrelated incident farther south, fire and emergency crews are on the...
WOLF CREEK, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ONE DRIVER GOES TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING MONDAY NIGHT CRASH

One driver went to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Monday night. A Roseburg Police report said at about 7:50 p.m. officers responded to an injury wreck in the 1100 block of Northeast Stephens Street. A 42-year old female driver complained of neck pain but refused to be transported by medical. She went to CHI Mercy Medical Center via a private vehicle. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene due to damage.
ROSEBURG, OR
KDRV

SWAT on scene of a barricaded armed suspect in Central Point

The suspect who barricaded himself in the house was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement personnel did not return fire after having been fired upon by the suspect. SWAT on scene of a barricaded armed suspect in Central Point. SWAT on scene of a barricaded suspect...
CENTRAL POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CHARGE WOMAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED COMPUTER CRIME

Roseburg Police charged a woman following an alleged computer crime on Thursday. An RPD report said a victim claimed there was an unauthorized withdrawal from her bank account, at an institution on Northeast Stephens Street. The victim named Heather Nichols as a suspect as she knew the victim’s pin number for her credit card. Officers obtained video surveillance and discovered it was allegedly Nichols.
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy