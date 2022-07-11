ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers OF Austin Meadows expected to be pulled off rehab assignment

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HI6OT_0gbqS0rD00
Detroit Tigers right fielder Austin Meadows. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Meadows' first season with the Detroit Tigers hasn't gone as planned.

He's battled various injuries and ailments. When on the field, he has struggled to the tune of a .250/.347/.328 slash line with zero home runs and 11 RBI.

Meadows was first placed on the 10-day injured list in mid-May with an inner ear infection and missed three weeks due to vertigo-like symptoms. Just 10 days after being activated in early June, Meadows went back on the IL. Seemingly on the cusp of returning to the majors this month, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch had an ominous update on Monday.

