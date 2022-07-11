15-year-old Mo. girl dies after struck by boat at Table Rock Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Table Rock Lake. Sergeant Mike McClure says a pontoon boat drove into a crowd near an area known as Breezy Point Sunday afternoon. He says this part of the lake is popular with swimmers; people have been jumping off the rock bluffs into the lake for decades. The location is in the vicinity of State Park Marina.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO