Jo Daviess County, IL

Jo Daviess County Park Part of $30 Million Makeover

By Tom Drake
 4 days ago
Improvements to two public parks in northwest Illinois are among 87 park projects throughout the state supported by $30.3 million in new Illinois grants. They are designed to...

