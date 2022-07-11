Jo Daviess County Park Part of $30 Million Makeover

Next week it's all about the Harley! With pre-events planned for Wednesday July 20th, official activities for the 2022 Mid America HOG Rally in Dubuque start on Thursday July 21st and go through Saturday the 23rd. This event is the big one, as 1,000 plus Harley's descend upon Dubuque for the first ever "Hollywood Dubuque" event! Before we get to far though, all these events are focused on a select group of riders.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 15 HOURS AGO