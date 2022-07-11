ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

US Army Re-Names Dubuque, Iowa Reserve Center

By Ken Peiffer
Eagle 102.3
Eagle 102.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The location of the Dubuque Iowa Army Reserve hasn't changed, but in the future, it will now have a new name. The United States Army on Sunday officially renamed its army reserve center after Dubuque...

eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque Area Chamber to Host Eggciting Political Breakfasts

The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce is scrambling to connect the public with Iowa's federal elected officials and the candidates seeking to unseat those currently in office. Election season is about to heat up, and the Dubuque Area Chamber is looking to move politics from the back burner to the front for a dynamic discussion of the pressing topics of the day and long-term issues facing Dubuque, Iowa and the country.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, Iowa Names a New Chief of Equity and Human Rights.

Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen has named Gisella Aitken-Shadle as the City’s new chief of equity and human rights. She will begin her employment with the City in August, filling the vacancy created when former Human Rights Director Kelly Larson became the development and learning manager in the City’s human resources department.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Huge Week For Harley Riders as Mid-America H.O.G. Rally Comes to Dubuque

And when I say huge, I mean HUGE! Like 500,000 members strong and over 1,000 pre-registered bikes already for the Mid-America H.O.G. Rally presents; Hollywood Dubuque; pre-party events start on Wednesday, July 20th, and go through Saturday, July 23rd. H.O.G. stands for the Harley Owners Group and yes, they are 500,000 members strong! And that's not all, McGrath Dubuque Harley Davidson will also be holding Bike Night on Thursday, July 21st, where the opening ceremony will take place; featuring, live music, good food, and cold beverages. With all the biker activities planned it might be a good time to go over some simple safety tips to keep yourself, 2-wheels down and to protect all our in-coming riders.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque Invites Prospective Students for College Visit Week

Dubuque, Iowa, has a rich history in higher education, and the City's colleges and universities offer remarkable opportunities for anyone seeking to further their education. In August, the second annual Dubuque College Visit Week will take place from Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, through Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Clarke University, Emmaus...
DUBUQUE, IA
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Is This Really The ‘Rudest City’ In Iowa?

The definition of the word “rude” is “offensively impolite or ill-mannered.” This Iowa city has been ranked as the rudest town in the state?. I have lived and traveled all around Iowa. And everywhere I've been in the Hawkeye state I've found folks to be accommodating and kind.
IOWA STATE
Eagle 102.3

Hey Dubuque: Are You Ready to SPICE up Your Life?

The Carnegie-Stout Public Library and the Herb Society of Dubuque are partnering for a special in-person C-SPL Spice Club event featuring basil on Tuesday, July 26, from 6-7 p.m. in the third-floor auditorium. This is a free event open to adults ages 18+. Space is limited and registration is required....
DUBUQUE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Army#Iowa Reserve Center#The United States Army#The U S Army#Hondurans#Iraqi
Eagle 102.3

Creepy-Crawly and Quite Appalling: Ticks

My wife and I recently took one of our usual hikes to one of our most frequented places, White Water Canyon, just outside of Cascade in Bernard, Iowa. It's a really beautiful area where we recently did some foraging for blackcap raspberries. On this particular hike we were simply taking in the overlook, which is amazing.
BERNARD, IA
Eagle 102.3

Discover Peosta: One of Iowa’s Fastest-Growing Cities [Audio]

One of the fastest-growing cities in Iowa keeps on track with millions in new investments and housing developments. According to the 2020 Census, Peosta, Iowa, saw its population explode 193%, from 651 residents to 1,908 today, and the growth appears to be on course to continue with additional housing construction and business development.
PEOSTA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
Egypt
Eagle 102.3

Dyersville Council Approves Tax-Increment Rebates for Field of Dreams Expansion

The Dyersville city council approved up to $9.5 million in tax-increment rebates for the sports complex expansion coming to the Field of Dreams movie site. According to a report form the Telegraph Herald, council members in attendance approved the development agreement unanimously on Tuesday (7/5) with council member Jim Gibbs not present.
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque Police Seeking Citizens Help

Want to play detective? Dubuque Police are asking for your help. Here's the official release from the police department. Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed a Theft at Theisen’s 2900 Dodge Street, Dubuque. The incident occurred on 6/22/2022 at approximately 7:39 p.m. If you have information, please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque To Open Waiting List For Housing Choice Voucher Rental Assistance Program

According to an official post from the City of Dubuque;. "The City of Dubuque Housing & Community Development Department will open the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance program to all residents on Tuesday, July 12th. In addition to Housing Choice Vouchers, the City also has designated rental assistance vouchers available for non-elderly persons with disabilities and their families."
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

4th of July Weekend Deadly for Dubuque Area Motorists/Motorcyclists(UPDATE WITH NAME)

Dubuque Police continue to investigate a motorcycle accident that took the life of a 20-year-old male. The accident involving a single motorcycle took place. just before 4 pm Sunday afternoon on Carter Road just south of West 32nd Street. Daniel Hammel, 20 of Dubuque, the driver of the motorcycle was transported by Dubuque Fire to UnityPoint Finley Hospital, where he died.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy