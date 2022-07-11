ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilarious: Adam Carolla Mocked Cali Gov’s Montana Vacation

By Aaron Flint
 4 days ago
My knee-jerk reaction was to defend Montana's great name. How dare these Californians attack our great state and falsely claim that we discriminate. But after hearing comedian Adam Carolla absolutely ROAST California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), I see it in a whole new light. Watch the latest video...

Anne Baugh
4d ago

Yes! I moved away from CA to get away from those nut jobs! Don’t need any of them, especially the king of the woke brigade Newsome, messing-up this beautiful state. He should stay in CA and enjoy the chaos he’s created there.

What, Me Worry?
3d ago

Same Gov Gruesom who during the covid quarantine went out maskless to dine at the exclusive French Laundry restaurant while the peasants stayed home and dined on macaroni and cheese.

