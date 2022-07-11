Tennessee Republicans to see if splitting up Nashville will pay off for them in the midterms
By WPLN
wkms.org
4 days ago
On a hot day in June, state Sen. Jeff Yarbro is giving a tour of Nashville’s three new congressional districts that his Republican colleagues in the Tennessee General Assembly drew up earlier this year. “I was just going to give you a little bit of an orientation of...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Voters can begin casting ballots Friday in Tennessee’s Aug. 4 primary election as candidates compete to win their party’s nomination for governor, Congress and state legislative seats. Some local counties will also have judicial elections, ballot initiatives and district attorney races. Here’s a...
Hints by leading Tennessee lawmakers that they may hold a special legislative session to overrule Metro Nashville Council to bring the 2024 Republican National Convention to Music City — and to punish Nashville for its anti-RNC stance — represent the latest grab for local control.
In September, I accepted a position as the Chief Communications Officer for Haywood County Schools in Brownsville, Tenn. For anyone unfamiliar, Brownsville is the home of singer Tina Turner, the Hatchie River, and is about 30 miles east of Memphis. Since last fall, though, its identity has been found as the new home of Ford’s […]
The post Career educator: Tennessee Gov. Lee fooled me into thinking he cares about public education appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
(AP/WMOT) — Tennessee’s two largest cities this week officially urged their police departments and prosecutors to ignore the state’s abortion laws. The Memphis City Council on Tuesday passed a resolution urging law enforcement and the district attorney to refrain from investigating and prosecuting doctors who perform abortions.
As a pediatrician interested in the health and welfare of parents and kids in Montgomery County and Tennessee, I was again dismayed to read the latest opinion piece from our Senator, Marsha Blackburn. I was further concerned by the fact that her government funded staff, who produce the content for these articles, are writing about how Democrats and folks she calls “the left” are “waging war” on Tennessee families. This is followed by a litany of buzzwords and a sprinkling of statements that you might consider as facts, except there are no references for those statements. Several are indeed not true.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Since Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee won his election in 2018, the Republican has led the state during a global pandemic, uprisings over racial injustice across the country, mass shootings nationwide and the Supreme Court’s end to the constitutional right to abortion. Three Democrats are...
Top Republican leaders say they will do whatever it takes to secure the Republican National Convention. Nashville is a finalist along with Milwaukee, but several Metro Council members have been openly against the idea of playing host. The councilmembers have said the city doesn’t need the added security threat that...
Gov. Bill Lee continues to face statewide, bipartisan criticism for not defending Tennessee’s teachers after an education partner made disparaging comments about public education. NewsChannel 5 revealed a secretly filmed video that shows Larry Arnn, president of Michigan’s conservative Hillsdale College, remarking that “teachers are trained in the dumbest...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that his administration will immediately begin rolling out his long-blocked school voucher program after a judge lifted an injunction that had prevented it from being implemented. “Starting today, we will work to help eligible parents enroll this school year, as we ensure Tennessee families have the opportunity to choose the school that they believe is best for their child,” Lee, a Republican, said in a statement. Lee added that the Tennessee Department of Education will “make ESA resources available online” in the coming days. Wednesday’s decision comes as Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed one of the most comprehensive school voucher systems in the country just last week. Under that program, every parent in Arizona would be able to take public money and use it for their children’s private school tuition or other education costs.
While abortions are still accessible right now in Kentucky, the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could ultimately mean less abortion care in the state. Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services reported there were more than 4,100 abortions in the state in 2020, and more than 51,000 live births, according to March of Dimes.
If you get sick or injured and need treatment, you want to get the best care possible. When you think of the best hospital in a state, you may think it's in a big city; however, sometimes, a state's best hospital could be located in smaller communities. Stacker analyzed data...
OLDHAM CO, Ky (WTVQ)- More than a hundred new state laws are in now effect across the state. One of them is called “Kami’s Law,” which increases the penalties for those convicted of child abuse if the victim is under twelve. Kami’s Law was drafted by Oldham County seventh grader Kiera Dunk. Dunk is friends with the young girl the law is named after- Kami Belongie- who suffered abuse at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend at the time.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lot of Middle Tennessee renters are taking another look at their leases. Staff with Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee said with rent prices skyrocketing many are wondering what they can do. Staff said it's not only the questions about rent but maintenance repairs...
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Absentee voting for the Aug. 9 primary is underway and election officials say, with new rule changes, you wont have as much time to get your ballot in this year. You'll also need a witness for your ballot. Early voting in Anoka County has been pretty...
There are more than 2,000 teacher vacancies across Tennessee, including more than 200 in Nashville. The shortage has highlighted ongoing issues in K-12 classrooms for the past few years. Executive director JC Bowman of Professional Educators of Tennessee says the main reason for the decline in teachers is the lack...
In 2021, law enforcement in Tennessee seized $16 million worth of cash and $15.8 million was forfeited in court. But according to annual reports from Tennessee’s Department of Safety and Homeland Security, departments used just $195,000 of those funds. Each year since Tennessee law began requiring those disclosures in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The owners of Bonfire Mongolian Grill in Clarksville have been charged in a conspiracy to harbor undocumented workers at the restaurant, along with money laundering, involving several restaurants across Middle Tennessee. The nine-count federal indictment was unsealed today and announced in a news release...
