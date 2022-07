A former MU College of Engineering fiscal officer has been charged in connection to an audit that found more than $30,000 was stolen from the university. During an arraignment in the 13th Circuit Court, Brandon Guffey, 40, of Centralia, pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing $25,000 or more, forgery, a felony charge of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card device and a misdemeanor charge of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card device.

