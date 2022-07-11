ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eating 1 avocado daily could lower cholesterol

By Jessica Norris
Medical News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiet is an essential component of health, and eating a varied diet can help with well-being and quality of life. Avocados can be part of a healthy diet and can provide people with some helpful nutrients. A new study found that eating one avocado a day did not contribute...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

