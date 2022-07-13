The best fitness tech rarely comes cheap, so should you buy a Garmin smartwatch on Amazon Prime Day and take advantage of the limited-time discounts on offer?

In this year's event, some of the brand's top trackers have had their prices slashed by up to 51%, translating to serious savings. The best Garmin deals include the Garmin Forerunner 245 (with the runner's best friend down 31% ), the top-of-the-range Garmin Fenix 6 Pro ( now $150 cheaper ) and the impressive Garmin Venu ( now $185, almost half its list price ).

We can compliment these smartwatches with confidence, with our in-house testers having reviewed many of them in their quest to find the best fitness tracker . And, you'll be pleased to know, each one we've got our hands on has left our team thoroughly impressed.

Pro-level models like the Fenix 7 and Epix 2 have a higher price tag, but you do get more for your money including downloadable maps, the ability to program routes to follow sans-smartphone, and in-depth exercise tracking across a multitude of sports - we found their powerful performance more akin to a fitness computer than a fitness tracker at times.

Or, if you're looking for a more affordable alternative, the Venu and Forerunner 735XT provide the Garmin experience (complete with in-built GPS, durable design and more) for a lower fee. Both these smartwatches are currently available for under $200 courtesy of chunky Prime Day discounts.

So, if a seemingly too-good-to-be-true deal catches your eye, make the most of the best Garmin deals this Amazon Prime Day. After all, as the cost of living crisis continues, this may be your best chance to grab a bargain.

Year on year, smartwatches are becoming increasingly sophisticated. As high-tech specs rise, so can prices. Should you hold on for Amazon Prime Day? Or is there a better time?

Below, we explain why you should buy a Garmin Smartwatch on Amazon Prime Day, when you should consider holding off, and we also list some incredible deals on a top range of Garmin Smartwatches.

We will continue to update this guide as and when brilliant new deals sweep in, so keep an eye out for more deals.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch| Was $329.99 Now $206.80 at Amazon

Save 37% on the Garmin Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch, which provides advanced running dynamics, music syncing, and advanced GPS tracking. View Deal

(Image credit: Jess Downey)

Are Garmin Smartwatches good?

Garmin Smartwatches still reign supreme as one of the leading smartwatches for sports and fitness tracking. They're known for their hard-wearing and durable exterior, but the watches still suit everyday use and tough terrain training – including hiking, skiing, swimming, and more – which is why we love them.

Alongside the basic metrics you'd expect to see on a smartwatch (like calories, distance, and steps) these watches offer in-depth GPS navigation, extensive battery life, heart rate monitoring, smart payments, and music storage. Some models, like the Garmin Instinct 2, even power through solar charging. You can also use Garmin Connect to download third-party apps.

Why buy a Garmin Smartwatch on Amazon Prime Day?

Firstly, what exactly is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual savings event that sees Amazon slash the prices of hundreds of products for its Prime members, making it a great time to pick up a bargain. After all, that item you've had on your wishlist for donkey's years could be one of the products to be put on offer. (For a roundup of the best fitness deals so far, have a read of our favrotie Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on fitness and health .)

This Prime Day, you can pick up some significant savings on a range of items including many of the best Garmin smartwatches, so timing is everything if you want to save big. While other sale events – like Black Friday – tend to garner a bigger crowd, Prime Day tends to be a slightly more low-key and less stressful affair, which makes getting hold of stock more likely. You can also benefit from limited time offers in the form of deals of the day, lightning deals, and spotlight deals, which feature big discounts on specific products (although Garmin isn't guaranteed to be included.)

Prime Day falls just as we dive into summer, so it's a great time to stock up on outdoor fitness gear like wearables, when you can make the most of activities like hiking, running, swimming, and upping your daily NEAT . However, price changes happen quickly, so it's best to snap up a deal early doors rather than run the risk of waiting. It's also worth noting that global production and delivery shortages could affect stock, so if you see a Garmin Smartwatch in low supply, we don't recommend hanging around.

A leading reason to buy during Prime Day is the cost of living crisis. As we tighten the purse strings in anticipation of rising fuel and energy bills, it's becoming harder than ever to justify splashing out on anything deemed a luxury. Prime Day is therefore the perfect opportunity to save big on a Garmin Smartwatch.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Why should you wait to buy a Garmin Smartwatch?

In some cases, it might be better to wait and shop around for your Garmin Smartwatch instead. During Amazon Prime Day, competitors like Walmart and Best Buy plump up juicy discounts to go head-to-head with Amazon, so you might find a better discount elsewhere if you do your due diligence. (It's worth checking our roundup of the best anti-Prime Day deals to see if anything tickles your fancy.)

This Prime Day a wealth of Garmin Smartwatches including older models from the Garmin Forerunner and Garmin Fenix range can be found at discounted prices tipping over a whopping 30%, which can get you a significant saving, but there's no guarantee you'll necessarily find the right color, size, or model. Waiting could be a risk if your desired Garmin wearable doesn't show up on the day.

It's also worth noting that Garmin might not ship to your location, so make sure your model is available to your address if you plan to wait for Prime Day. Setting up notifications can get you updates on when stock returns and prices drop, so you might find a better time to invest if you hold on for other sale events.

Best Garmin Smartwatch deals

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Smartwatch| Was $599.99 Now $495.00 at Amazon

You can get 17% off the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Smartwatch, which features a wrist heart rate monitor, Pulse Ox for advanced sleep analysis, and altitude acclimation for training at height. Plus PacePro provides grade-adjusted pace guidance to help you smash PBs. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 735XT Multisport GPS Smartwatch| Was $349.99 Now $169.99 at Amazon

Scoop up the Garmin Forerunner 735XT Multisport GPS Smartwatch for half price! This GPS running watch has multisport features, monitors lactate threshold and Vo2 max, plus you can receive calls, texts, and notifications direct to your wrist. View Deal

Garmin Venu Smartwatch| Was $349.99 Now $189.99 at Amazon

Save a whopping 46% on the Garmin Venu Smartwatch this Prime Day. It features in-built GPS and a range of health monitoring stats, including heart rate monitoring and sleep analysis. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 245 Smartwatch| Was $349.99 Now $229.90 at Amazon

Save 34% on the Garmin Forerunner 245 Smartwatch, which provides advanced running dynamics, music syncing, and advanced GPS tracking. View Deal

Garmin Instinct Solar Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch| Was $349.99 Now $340.99 at Amazon

Save 10% on the Garmin Instinct Solar Rugged Outdoor Smartwatch this Prime Day. This watch uses solar power charging and has a built-in 3-axis compass, global satellite system, and health and fitness tracker – perfect for venturing into the great outdoors. View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 945 Smartwatch| Was $599.99 Now $457.54 at Amazon

Save 24% on the premium running and triathlon Garmin Forerunner 945 Smartwatch. This model monitors Vo2 max, altitude status, training load, and recovery to offer advanced performance data to your wrist. View Deal

Garmin Vivomove Style Hybrid Smartwatch| Was $349.99 Now $299.99 at Amazon

The sophisticated Garmin Vivomove Style Hybrid Smartwatch connects to your smartphone, and tracks sleep, stress, and energy levels, as well as delivering notifications straight to your wrist. View Deal

This year's Amazon Prime Day event run from 12th-13th July, but look out for deals as we update our guides. Garmin deals update daily, and you can pick up the best deals on Amazon Prime Day Health Deals for 2022 .

