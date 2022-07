The Quincy Police Department is seeking the identity of this individual relative to a possible chimney repair scam. He is described as a white male, approx 30-40 years old with a thick Irish brogue. He may be operating a white pickup truck with Florida plates. If you have any information that may assist, you are asked to contact Detective Jimmy Chen at 617.745.5766.

QUINCY, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO