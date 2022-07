Obi-Wan Kenobi just ended its first season on Disney+ and The Mandalorian will soon come out with its third early next year. But within less than a month, Star Wars fans will get to see something new and someone not affiliated in any way to the Skywalkers – Andor. We take a deep dive down below into why this upcoming series should excite everyone and why it will be great for the franchise.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO