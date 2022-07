Shane Bieber is proving that he is worth that $6.0 million contract. The pitcher has been a force to be reckoned with for the Cleveland Guardians recently. It also brings attention to who is cheering for him in the stands, namely Shane Bieber’s fiancée, Kara Maxine Kavajecz. The pitcher and his longtime partner are planning a wedding while the current season is underway. But the soon-to-be Mrs. “Not Justin” Bieber has remained elusive to Cleveland fans. So we reveal her background in this Kara Maxine Kavajecz wiki.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO