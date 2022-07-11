Former Gresham-Barlow principal found guilty of sexual assault

Former Damascus school leader at Deep Creek Elementary sentenced to 43 years in federal prison

Former Gresham-Barlow School District principal Jeffrey Hays was sentenced to over 40 years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault on Tuesday, June 28.

Hays, now 68, was found guilty on six counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. Hays pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Circuit Judge Katherine Weber sentenced Hays to 43 years and nine months in federal prison and required to register as a sex offender. He will also not be considered for any form of reduction in sentence, conditional or supervised release program, temporary leave from custody or work release

Hays was arrested at his home in North Portland in March 2021, after a Clackamas County grand jury returned an indictment.

Bail for Hays was set at $500,000. He posted bail and was released from custody

Hays was principal of Damascus' Deep Creek Elementary School from 2005-09, during the time he sexually assaulted the four students. Hays left Deep Creek in 2009 and was the executive director of the City View Charter School in Hillsboro for a time.

Multiple civil cases alleged abuse happened during Hays' time as principal at Deep Creek Elementary.

In 2020, two of Hay's victims were awarded nearly $3.5 million in two civil lawsuits that accused Hays of sexual abuse.