ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

MCHS Football works on fundamentals during summer

By Jacqueline Hough jhough@heraldadvocate.com
heraldadvocate.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the football season starts Aug. 26, the summer workouts lay down the foundation for the Marlboro County High School Bulldogs. It starts at 6:45 a.m. Monday-Thursday in the gym with loud music blasting for warmups. For roughly an hour, the team does stretching and agility exercises to prepare...

heraldadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
heraldadvocate.com

Oscar Gregg to serve as interim principal of MEMS

McCOLL – Marlboro County School District has announced Oscar C. Gregg III has been selected as the interim principal for McColl Elementary Middle School for the 2022-2023 school year. Gregg earned a bachelor of science, as well as a master of education degree from Francis Marion University. In addition,...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marlboro County, SC
Marlboro County, SC
Education
Marlboro County, SC
Sports
The Post and Courier

Meet Mack Burgess, the newest member of the Williamsburg County School Board

The Williamsburg County School Board is now back to having a representative from each district after having a vacancy for a year. Mack Burgess was elected to fill the vacant seat left by Gladys Dorsey, who passed away in July 2021. Burgess was elected on July 12, in a special election that needed Gov. Henry McMaster to provide clarity to the situation.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

“M” is for Marlboro County

“M” is for Marlboro County (480 square miles; 2020 population 26,376). Marlboro County was formed in 1785 and named for John Churchill, the duke of Marlboro. Retaining the same general dimensions for much of its existence, the county is bounded by the Great Pee Dee River on the west, North Carolina on the north and northeast, and Dillon County on the southeast. The Cheraw Indians occupied the area prior to European settlement. Among the early settlers were Welsh Baptists from Pennsylvania that settled the area that became the Welsh Neck. In 1819, Bennettsville became the county seat. In the 1880s D.D. McColl opened the Bank of Marlboro and established cotton mills in Bennettsville and McColl. In the twenty-first century, Marlboro County has continued its economic development while preserving its considerable architectural heritage and scenic beauty.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
PJ@SCDDSN

DDSN Honors Arlethia Birchmore as Employee of the Year

Columbia, South Carolina ---The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Administrative Specialist Arlethia Birchmore as the Midlands Regional Center Employee of the Year. Birchmore has worked for the agency for two years and started her career at Midlands Center as a Direct Support Professional in one of the high-management residences. She is passionate about supporting people with intellectual disabilities.
COLUMBIA, SC
wbtw.com

Soaking rain throughout the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thunderstorms pushed through the Pee Dee and along the border belt last night and there were some notable rainfall totals and even a record-breaking amount. Lumberton broke the record for daily rainfall accumulation yesterday. The previous record was only set just last year and was 2.07″. Lumberton reported 3.36″ yesterday which was much needed.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fundamentals#Football Season#American Football#Highschoolsports#Mchs Football
heraldadvocate.com

Foamtastic Time at MWE Library

A Foam and Fun Party was held on the Murchison School lawn Wednesday. It was part of the Marian Wright Edelman Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. The party was full of foam, bubbles, music, and fun for youth.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina earthquake swarm continues with rumble near school

ELGIN, S.C. — A state agency is reporting yet another earthquake in the Elgin area that happened on Friday morning. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) reported in a tweet that a 1.6 magnitude earthquake happened in an area near Doby's Mill Elementary School in Kershaw County around 6 a.m.
ELGIN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBF

1 juvenile, 1 adult shot in Timonsville, police chief sas

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were shot in Timmonsville Tuesday, including one juvenile, the Timmonsville Police Chief said. According to the Timmonsville Police Chief, Thomas McFadden, the juvenile was shot in the leg, and 21-year-old Jahien Samuel was grazed by a bullet either on his side or back and the injury is not life-threatening.
TIMMONSVILLE, SC
spartanburg.com

GreenGasUSA, Mercedes-Benz, McCall Farms Expand Carbon-Friendly Commitment in SC

Local and international companies in South Carolina are working together to directly reduce greenhouse gas emissions – a model for industry-led climate solutions. The Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in Ladson, South Carolina, is now using renewable natural gas (RNG) converted by Charleston-based GreenGasUSA from methane captured at the McCall Farms commercial vegetable cannery in Effingham, South Carolina.
EFFINGHAM, SC
WBTW News13

Hundreds paint mural to honor Florence business leader

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 200 people headed to downtown Florence on Saturday to help paint a massive mural honoring a local business leader. “The piece is very large,” Hannah Davis, Florence’s development manager said. “It’s going to be 25-feet tall and 40-feet wide, and will go up on the side of the Thompson […]
FLORENCE, SC
WECT

Two U.S. 74/76 intersections in Columbus County to receive upgrades

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Two intersections of U.S. 74/76 just north of Lake Waccamaw will be upgraded to highway standards as part of a $44 million project. Per the NCDOT, the highway’s intersection with Chauncey Town Road will become an interchange complete with a bridge and ramps. The Old Lake Road intersection will be converted into an overpass.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy