A man was shot and killed in Little Woods on Wednesday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the intersection of Trapier Avenue and Dinkins Street at 3:26 p.m. There, officers found a man lying near the road with at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he later died. Police announced at 4:39 p.m. that the man died.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO