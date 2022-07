COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As summer temperatures go up, so will the number of visitors to popular beaches. Here are some gems to consider for your next trip. Nestled on Hayden Lake, this Honeysuckle Beach is one of only two ways to enter Hayden Lake. The surrounding dock provides a place for boats to access the water, and for swimmers to show off their diving skills. Boaters must pay a fee to use the boat launch, while the rest of the beach is free for beachgoers to use. This place is perfect for families looking to find a quieter place to have fun and relax.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 12 HOURS AGO