Fontana, CA

One person dies and four other people are injured in traffic collision in Fontana

Fontana Herald News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person died and four other people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision in Fontana on July 8, according to the Fontana Police Department. At 4:33 p.m., officers responded to...

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

L.A. Weekly

Joaquina Ballina-Peralta Killed in Car Crash on North Pepper Avenue [Rialto, CA]

Female Passenger Dies After a Car Accident on Baseline Road. The incident occurred at around 10:40 p.m. on June 29, along North Pepper Avenue and East Baseline Road. According to California Highway Patrol, Ballina-Peralta was the passenger in a vehicle, traveling near North Pepper Avenue, when it became involved in an accident. Due to the impact of the crash, Ballina-Peralta sustained major injuries.
RIALTO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Michael Winter Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Streeter Avenue [Riverside, CA]

Traffic Accident on Jerry Louder Drive Left a Motorcyclist Dead. According to the Riverside Police Department, the incident happened around 8:10 p.m., near the cross-streets of Streeter Avenue and Jerry Louder Drive. Investigators state, that Winter was riding on a Suzuki, headed northbound when a Dodge Charger made a left...
crimevoice.com

San Bernardino PD: Suspect in fatal hit-and-run located and arrested

San Bernardino police have announced the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that took place back in March. Investigators identified 29-year-old Matthew Mason as the suspect in a high-speed rear-end collision that killed another motorist on the night of March 8, 2022. Mason had allegedly been driving at over 100 mph.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Investigation Underway into Burned Body Found in Vehicle in Thermal

THERMAL (CNS) – A burned body was found inside of a vehicle today in. Thermal today and Cal Fire and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department are. Around 2 a.m. Thursday, Thermal Station deputies assisted Cal Fire. crews in the 83000 block of Avenue 60 with a report of...
THERMAL, CA
L.A. Weekly

Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run near Indian Hills Boulevard [Pomona, CA]

POMONA, CA (July 12, 2022) – Sunday morning, an unidentified pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run near Indian Hills Boulevard. According to reports, the accident occurred on June 26th, around 1:30 a.m. Police responded to the scene near the cross-streets of Indian Hills Boulevard and San Bernardino Avenue. At...
POMONA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

One Person Extricated From Rolled Over Vehicle

THOUSAND PALMS (CNS) – Fire crews extricated one person from a vehicle that rolled over in Thousand Palms Thursday. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to an accident on Monterey Avenue and Varner Road around 8 a.m. Thursday. According to the fire department, one person was extricated from a...
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Found Slain in MoVal Park

An investigation was underway Friday into the slaying of a man at a Moreno Valley park, where detectives are hoping someone might have witnessed activity that could lead them to the killer. The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was found about 2 a.m. Thursday in Sunnymead Park, 12655...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
myrcns.com

UPDATE: Local girl, 17, ID’d after fatal Winchester rollover

WINCHESTER, Calif., — Authorities say a local teen was fatally ejected from her vehicle when an SUV she was a passenger in struck another vehicle and overturned several times in the French Valley / Winchester area Saturday, July 9. The driver of the SUV was hospitalized after the deadly...
WINCHESTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed While Walking on MoVal Street

A pedestrian pushing a shopping cart on a Moreno Valley street was struck and killed, authorities said Wednesday. The fatality occurred about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday on Indian Street, just north of Hemlock Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Robert Grmusha said that the victim, whose identity...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Nationwide Report

26-year-old Gustavo Castro and 2 juveniles died after a car crash in Orange; Azarie Fuller responsible (Orange, CA)

26-year-old Gustavo Castro and 2 juveniles died after a car crash in Orange; Azarie Fuller responsible (Orange, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 26-year-old Gustavo Castro, of Garden Grove, as the victim who died following a high-speed crash that also killed two juveniles and injured four other people Saturday in Orange. 19-year-old Azarie Fuller, of Exeter, CA was identified as the driver of the Nissan Altima who was responsible for the wreck. The fiery car collision took place on Glassell Street. The investigation reports showed that Fuller, three male juveniles, two female juveniles, and one male adult were inside the car when the incident happened [...]
paininthepass.info

Firefighters Contain Small Brush Fire Next To Northbound I-15 Wednesday Evening

OAK HILLS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >>A small brush fire burning next to northbound Interstate 15 caused traffic delays in the area on Wednesday evening, authorities said. The fire may have started by a white Ford F-250 that was sitting smoking from the tailpipe on the right shoulder about a ½ mile where the fire started. Firefighters were battling the flames in medium to heavy brush between the Oak Hill Road and Ranchero Rd. exits on the right shoulder of the freeway.
OAK HILLS, CA

