‘Indian Matchmaking’ Sets a Season 2 Premiere Date at Netflix

By Meaghan Darwish
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA matchmaker’s job is never done and that means there’s more than enough work for Sima Taparia to take on in the upcoming second season of Netflix‘s reality hit Indian Matchmaking. Mumbai’s premier matchmaker is still hard at work as she helps single millennials around the...

Everything coming to Netflix in July 2022

From The Gray Man to Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2, here is everything coming to Netflix in July of 2022. July 2022 looks to be a big month for Netflix as heavy hitters such as The Gray Man and Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 2 are set to hit the streaming platform alongside the new Resident Evil tv series adaptation.
Busi Lurayi, Star of Netflix’s ‘How to Ruin Christmas,’ Dies at 36

The South African actress Busi Lurayi, who played Tumi in the three-part Netflix comedy How to Ruin Christmas, has died. She was 36. Lurayi’s passing was confirmed by her family, whose statement was shared by the actress’ talent agency, Eye Media Artists. According to the statement, Lurayi “passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday (July 10) by medical personnel. The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report.”
The 10 biggest Netflix shows in the world right now

“No matter what it takes, no matter how many lies I have to tell, I will take revenge on Tommy Shelby.” So promises Michael Gray, son of Tommy’s slain Aunt Polly, at the beginning of the sublimely fantastic Season 6 of Peaky Blinders — which happens to be one of the biggest Netflix series in the world this week, coming just shy of dethroning Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, in fact.
Britney Spears’ Estranged Father Rushes To Court Over Pop Star’s Bombshell Claims That Family 'Threw Me Away & Treated Me Like Nothing'

Britney Spears' estranged father Jamie rushed back to court demanding she be deposed and using her now-deleted Instagram post to back up his argument, Radar has learned. The pop star's 70-year-old dad believes she should sit and be grilled under oath about the accusations she has made publicly. Britney claimed he is seeking a "revenge" deposition only because she has been putting pressure on him answering questions. The two have been going back and forth for months about the matter. The Toxic singer's powerhouse attorney Mathew Rosengart has raised questions about money spent while Jamie was conservator of Britney's estate....
Girl in the Picture: Trailer for Netflix documentary that has left viewers ‘horrified’

Netflix users are calling its latest true-crime documentary, Girl in the Picture, “one of the most frightening things” they’ve ever watched. Telling the story of a young mother whose tragic death is followed by the kidnapping of her son, events that open a mystery spanning decades, the title has been disturbing viewers since arriving on the streaming service this week.
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Alone'

“Stranger Things” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The sci-fi drama is trending again this summer after the final two episodes of Season 4 premiered on July 1 (the first volume dropped on May 27). Hopefully, fans of the ’80s nostalgia-filled series won’t have to wait too long for more “Stranger Things.” Netflix has already renewed the show for a fifth and final season.
WATCH: Netflix Fans Create Massive Tribute to ‘Stranger Things’ Character in Farm Pasture

The final two episodes of Stranger Things’ fourth season finally found their way onto the popular streaming service Netflix in recent weeks. And, with this premiere came some shocking moments that fans of the series never expected. Including the death of one viewer-favorite character, Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson. Now, some fans of the Netflix series are paying tribute to the character. Even taking to Indiana farm fields hoping to ensure the character is here to stay!
‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Sets Season 3 Premiere Date at Paramount+ (PHOTO)

The best part about the Star Trek Universe on Paramount+: You don’t have to wait too long for new content from one of its many shows even after a season of one ends. Take, for instance, the fact that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds dropped its Season 1 finale on July 7 (it’s already been renewed), but as Paramount+ has now announced, Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, August 25. The 10-episode season of the half-hour animated comedy will roll out weekly on Thursdays. The streaming service also unveiled the official key art for Season 3, which you can check out in full below.
‘Family or Fiancé’ Return Date — Watch the Conflict in Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

Relationship coach Tracy McMillan is back to help engaged couples and disapproving families unpack their issues over three days on OWN’s unscripted series. Family or Fiancé returns for its third season on Saturday, August 6 at 9/8c, TV Insider has learned exclusively. The 10 one-hour episodes feature engaged couples and their families trying to get on the same page before walking down the aisle.
'Manifest' Season 4: See Netflix's Latest Update

After falling into the cancellation boat at NBC, Manifest got a pick-up order from Netflix. According to Deadline, Season 4 of Manifest will premiere on the streaming service this fall. The season, which will be split into two parts, will also be its last. While Netflix did not share a...
Farzar: Exclusive Season 1 "Kill a Man" Clip Reveal and Interview with Creators

From the creative minds of Brickleberry and Paradise PD, Farzar is a hilarious new adult animated sci-fi comedy launching on Netflix on Friday, July 15, 2022. Here's how Netflix describes Farzar: "Egotistical human warrior Renzo liberated the planet Farzar from the evil alien Bazarack, and then established a human settlement under a huge dome, becoming the Czar of Farzar. Years later, Farzar is under attack by the evil aliens once again and Renzo’s well-meaning and not-so-bright son Prince Fichael ventures out with his special crew 'S.H.A.T.' (Special Hostile Assault Team!), made up of a human-soldier-turned-cyborg (Scootie), clashing conjoined twins (Val and Mal), an unhinged scientist (Barry Barris), a highly incapable mutant (Billy) and a mischievous little alien known as a chaos-celot. (Zobo)."
FX’s ‘Archer’ Sets Return Date for Season 13 on FXX

The spy world is back on FXX this summer. FX’s Archer is returning for its 13th season on Wednesday, August 24 at 10/9c on FXX. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. FXX’s comedy lineup continues on Thursday, August 25, with the series premiere of the new animated comedy Little Demon at 10/9c.
