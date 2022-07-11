‘Indian Matchmaking’ Sets a Season 2 Premiere Date at Netflix

From the creative minds of Brickleberry and Paradise PD, Farzar is a hilarious new adult animated sci-fi comedy launching on Netflix on Friday, July 15, 2022. Here's how Netflix describes Farzar: "Egotistical human warrior Renzo liberated the planet Farzar from the evil alien Bazarack, and then established a human settlement under a huge dome, becoming the Czar of Farzar. Years later, Farzar is under attack by the evil aliens once again and Renzo’s well-meaning and not-so-bright son Prince Fichael ventures out with his special crew 'S.H.A.T.' (Special Hostile Assault Team!), made up of a human-soldier-turned-cyborg (Scootie), clashing conjoined twins (Val and Mal), an unhinged scientist (Barry Barris), a highly incapable mutant (Billy) and a mischievous little alien known as a chaos-celot. (Zobo)."
