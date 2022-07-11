‘Indian Matchmaking’ Sets a Season 2 Premiere Date at Netflix

The best part about the Star Trek Universe on Paramount+: You don’t have to wait too long for new content from one of its many shows even after a season of one ends. Take, for instance, the fact that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds dropped its Season 1 finale on July 7 (it’s already been renewed), but as Paramount+ has now announced, Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, August 25. The 10-episode season of the half-hour animated comedy will roll out weekly on Thursdays. The streaming service also unveiled the official key art for Season 3, which you can check out in full below.

TV SERIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO