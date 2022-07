In the latest saga of the misguided attacks on “critical race theory,” a group of educators given the assignment of recommending curriculum changes to the Texas State Board of Education proposed that American slavery be described to second grade social studies classes as “involuntary relocation.” If the educators suggesting such phrasing thought they were improving the curriculum, they should know they are doing the opposite. Framing slavery as simply “involuntary relocation” is not only reductionist, but it is also an egregious attempt to whitewash American history that disregards the terror and brutality of slavery.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO