Gas prices decline in Iowa and nationally

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - The person infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba in a southern Iowa lake has died. Missouri health officials say a resident from their state likely picked up the deadly parasite at the Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County. It’s the first reported...
Evansdale park and foundation honor victims that were taken too soon. Through the heartache of losing two young girls in the summer of 2012, came a beautiful park to honor the lives of Lyric Cook-Morrisey, Elizabeth Collins and countless others gone too soon. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Colts take...
Tips for staying safe and afloat during summer fun in the water. As more pools and parks re-open from the pandemic, a major health organization wants to remind families on how to stay safe, and stay afloat. Solon Beef Days kicks off Friday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Solon Beef Days...
The National Young Scientists Competition has named its top ten finalists including Iowa City's Shanza Sami. "The Moving Wall" arrived in Sumner, Iowa Thursday morning. Iowa financial advisor explains how to build an emergency fund. Updated: 6 hours ago. Financial Advisor Jan Beal from Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us...
MercyOne says it will perform abortions if necessary to save the life of a mother. Sen. Grassley: Abortion access travel ban unconstitutional. Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says it would be "unconstitutional" to restrict people from traveling across state lines for abortion access. Inflation hits 41-year high. Updated: 5 hours...
BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 28-year-old suspect in the shooting of a Chicago police officer is in custody in Iowa. Burlington police say Jabari Edwards, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday in Burlington. He was wanted in Cook County, Illinois, on warrants charging two counts of attempted first-degree...
IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says a driver falling asleep at the wheel is to blame for a crash in central Iowa Wednesday morning. In a crash report, Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at Mallard Avenue and 30th Street, north of Iowa Falls, at about 6:30 a.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 105 of Iowa’s 315 missing person cases are entered into a federal database called NamUs, which stores identification information like DNA, dental records and fingerprints. The tool allows law enforcement across the country to identify people, regardless of where a case originated, rather than...
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Corrections has announced a new delivery process for mail sent to incarcerated individuals in the hope of curbing contraband. Starting July 21st, incoming non-legal mail must be sent to a central mail processing facility. __________________________________________________________. LAYOUT:. Incarcerated Individual Name - Offender...
Last night we featured the McCaffery brothers and their podcast and tonight in part two we take a look the future of the two Hawkeye basketball players. Kirkwood Community College partnered with TrueNorth Insurance today to give employees a better understanding of what it takes to be a trucker. New...
Iowa State, Des Moines community college team up for transfer program. One of Iowa's largest universities is teaming up with the state's largest community college - to make it easier to transfer between the two. New BBQ restaurant to open in Cascade in August. Updated: 5 hours ago. Cascade is...
CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are warning that an image has made its way on social media falsely claiming that a woman impersonated a nurse to abduct a newborn from a local hospital. The image has reportedly circulated in dozens of for-sale groups on Facebook across the country including some...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa’s alcohol distribution laws will soon change. Those changes could have a major impact for bars, restaurants, golf courses and any establishment that carries a class C license. Beginning January 1st businesses that carry a class C license will be able to buy up to...
History lovers can now hoist a glass in honor of a 19th century beer cave that has been rediscovered. MercyOne says it will perform abortions if necessary to save the life of a mother. Sen. Grassley: Abortion access travel ban unconstitutional. Updated: 4 hours ago. Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Less than a month after Governor Reynolds launched a $100 million program designed to enhance school safety in the state, the Iowa Department of Public Safety announced the person leading it. Special Agent in Charge Don Schnitker will serve as the Chief of the Governor’s...
Comments / 0