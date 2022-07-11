ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gas prices decline in Iowa and nationally

KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen may soon be able to buy birth control pills without...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Firetruck from 1937 drives through Iowa around country

Evansdale park and foundation honor victims that were taken too soon. Through the heartache of losing two young girls in the summer of 2012, came a beautiful park to honor the lives of Lyric Cook-Morrisey, Elizabeth Collins and countless others gone too soon. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Colts take...
EVANSDALE, IA
KCRG.com

Public meetings changed for eastern Iowa carbon capture pipeline

Tips for staying safe and afloat during summer fun in the water. As more pools and parks re-open from the pandemic, a major health organization wants to remind families on how to stay safe, and stay afloat. Solon Beef Days kicks off Friday. Updated: 4 hours ago. Solon Beef Days...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Semi driver killed in western Iowa crash with train

The National Young Scientists Competition has named its top ten finalists including Iowa City's Shanza Sami. "The Moving Wall" arrived in Sumner, Iowa Thursday morning. Iowa financial advisor explains how to build an emergency fund. Updated: 6 hours ago. Financial Advisor Jan Beal from Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us...
SUMNER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Iowa Traffic
KCRG.com

19th century beer cave rediscovered in central Iowa

MercyOne says it will perform abortions if necessary to save the life of a mother. Sen. Grassley: Abortion access travel ban unconstitutional. Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says it would be "unconstitutional" to restrict people from traveling across state lines for abortion access. Inflation hits 41-year high. Updated: 5 hours...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Man sought in shooting of Chicago officer arrested in Iowa

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 28-year-old suspect in the shooting of a Chicago police officer is in custody in Iowa. Burlington police say Jabari Edwards, of Chicago, was arrested Wednesday in Burlington. He was wanted in Cook County, Illinois, on warrants charging two counts of attempted first-degree...
BURLINGTON, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State Patrol: Sleepy driver to blame for central Iowa crash

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says a driver falling asleep at the wheel is to blame for a crash in central Iowa Wednesday morning. In a crash report, Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at Mallard Avenue and 30th Street, north of Iowa Falls, at about 6:30 a.m.
IOWA FALLS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Birth Control Pills
KCRG.com

Mail delivery system changing for non-legal mail sent to incarcerated individuals

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Corrections has announced a new delivery process for mail sent to incarcerated individuals in the hope of curbing contraband. Starting July 21st, incoming non-legal mail must be sent to a central mail processing facility. __________________________________________________________. LAYOUT:. Incarcerated Individual Name - Offender...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa Alcohol distribution laws set to change

Last night we featured the McCaffery brothers and their podcast and tonight in part two we take a look the future of the two Hawkeye basketball players. Kirkwood Community College partnered with TrueNorth Insurance today to give employees a better understanding of what it takes to be a trucker. New...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Hospital officials warn of abduction hoax making rounds on social media

CLINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are warning that an image has made its way on social media falsely claiming that a woman impersonated a nurse to abduct a newborn from a local hospital. The image has reportedly circulated in dozens of for-sale groups on Facebook across the country including some...
CLINTON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KCRG.com

ACLU of Iowa issues statement on Vinton library

History lovers can now hoist a glass in honor of a 19th century beer cave that has been rediscovered. MercyOne says it will perform abortions if necessary to save the life of a mother. Sen. Grassley: Abortion access travel ban unconstitutional. Updated: 4 hours ago. Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley...
VINTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy