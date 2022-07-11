ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside MSNBC: Rachel Maddow Nixed Keith Olbermann’s Return, Approved Her MSNBC Replacement Alex Wagner

By Ryan Naumann
 3 days ago
MSNBC’s search to replace their most high-profile host, Rachel Maddow, ended because Maddow herself finally approved of Alex Wagner, who will take her seat.

“Several big names that were suggested were rejected by Rachel. She was insisting that a ‘fresh-faced’ woman take over her primetime slot rather than bring in a higher profiled name who presents the past, not the future,” sources tell Radar. “Katie Couric and former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann were both names Maddow couldn’t get behind.”

Insiders add that initially, Maddow wanted her replacement to be a person of color or a member of the LGBTQ community.

“Representation matters to Rachel. Growing up she never saw an openly gay woman on TV. This is personal to Rachel, and she wasn’t going to let an old white man replace her,” adds a friend. “Alex Wagner isn’t gay, but she also isn’t white. Rachel likes her and let’s be honest, it is Rachel’s team who is producing Wagner’s new show. So basically, Rachel is the boss.”

“I’m honored to be anchoring a key hour of television in such a critical time for American democracy,” said Wagner at the time the news was announced.

“In many ways, the stakes have never been higher, and there’s no better place to explore this moment than MSNBC. I’m thrilled to be coming home.”

Wagner will take over Maddow’s old Tuesday through Friday at 9 PM time slot starting in August.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wagner taking over has rubbed other anchors the wrong way. Sources said when MSNBC boss Rashida Jones made the announcement both Chuck Todd and Stephanie Ruhle were upset.

The network's decision didn't make Chuck happy who had recently been told his show Meet The Press Daily was being moved off MSNBC and onto its streaming service.

A network insider also told us that Stephanie felt slighted by Wagner being appointed only one month after she was named Brian Williams' successor for The 11th Hour.

Robert Brown
3d ago

The few people who watch that Media outlet haven't a clue of what is happening in our country. All MSNBC shows start with January 6th hearings for 20 minutes then the next 20 minutes it's Trump bashing then 5 minutes on news news and finally more Trump bashing. Every show 24/7

PoorRichard
3d ago

Rachel can do whatever she wishes, obviously! We, as viewers, can WATCH who we choose as well. I am getting a bit tired of her, Biden, lots of other people of power being so narrow-minded and inclusive by taking actions precisely against the grain of what they claim to be all about. Sick of hearing it must be a gay, a person of color, a female, someone who looks good wearing black, and on-and-on rather than looking for the best person for the job. Alex Wagner has been and is a good journalist, this seat at Nine requires someone with a little deeper insight into what is really happening and can present it for our illumination and care. Not saying that I favor "an old white guy" but will not be watching AW......MY choice!

Dennis Boyce
3d ago

Rachel Maddow the Howard Stern look alike signed a 30 million a year contract & has hardly been seen since, any one will be a better host than her, but I don't think anyone can save that network, they destroyed themselves. 👎😖😝

