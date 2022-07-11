Deacons beat Railmen, remain in title hunt for Eastern Section

The DeForest Deacons remain in the hunt for an Eastern Section championship in the Home Talent League, as they picked up a 5-1 victory over Rio at home Sunday.

The Deacons got on the scoreboard first with a run in the bottom of the first inning. They extended the lead with two more runs in the third.

The Railmen scored their lone run in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to 3-1. DeForest added two runs in the fifth and hung on for the win, which snapped a mini two-game losing streak.

DeForest pitching allowed just five hits to Rio. The Deacons collected 10 hits in the game.

Ryan Bauschmann and Evan Kohli each had two hits for the Deacons, while Derek Leighton, Weston Knutson, Keagon Kaufmann, Mason Endres, Kody Kaufmann and Julian Edwards each collected one.

Pitching stats were not available.

DeForest is now 7-4 in league play with three games remaining — against the three teams currently above them in the Eastern Section standings. All games are at home for the Deacons.

DeForest next plays Monona (6-3 Eastern Section) at 1 p.m. Sunday, then league-leading Montello (8-3) at 7 p.m. July 22. The Deacons close out the regular season against Sun Prairie (7-3) at 1 p.m. July 31.