ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damascus, OR

Former Gresham-Barlow principal found guilty of sexual assault

By Angel Rosas
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lXfGH_0gboPqKv00 Former Damascus school leader at Deep Creek Elementary sentenced to 43 years in federal prison

Former Gresham-Barlow School District principal Jeffrey Hays was sentenced to over 40 years in prison after being found guilty of sexual assault on Tuesday, June 28.

Hays, now 68, was found guilty on six counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration. Hays pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Circuit Judge Katherine Weber sentenced Hays to 43 years and nine months in federal prison and required to register as a sex offender. He will also not be considered for any form of reduction in sentence, conditional or supervised release program, temporary leave from custody or work release

Hays was arrested at his home in North Portland in March 2021, after a Clackamas County grand jury returned an indictment.

Bail for Hays was set at $500,000. He posted bail and was released from custody

Hays was principal of Damascus' Deep Creek Elementary School from 2005-09, during the time he sexually assaulted the four students. Hays left Deep Creek in 2009 and was the executive director of the City View Charter School in Hillsboro for a time.

Multiple civil cases alleged abuse happened during Hays' time as principal at Deep Creek Elementary.

In 2020, two of Hay's victims were awarded nearly $3.5 million in two civil lawsuits that accused Hays of sexual abuse.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clackamas Review

West Linn man pleads guilty to distributing prescription drugs, steroids

Former dentist Salwan Wesam Adjaj also faces charges of COVID-19 relief fraud. A 43-year-old West Linn man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday, July 13, to a charge of distributing controlled substances. The charge detailed the distribution of thousands of prescription drug pills as well as anabolic steroids. Court documents from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon stated that Salwan Wesam Adjaj, a former dentist who practiced endodontics in Sherwood, Clackamas and Portland but had his license suspended by the Oregon Board of Dentistry in 2020, distributed an array of substances between March 2016 and August...
WEST LINN, OR
Clackamas Review

Gladstone man, radio host arrested for kidnapping and assaulting a Canadian teen

13-year-old was reported missing more than a week before she was found Saturday, July 2, in Oregon City.Oregon City Police and the FBI arrested a 40-year-old Gladstone man and radio host Saturday, July 2 for the kidnapping, rape and sexual assault of a 13-year-old Canadian girl. Canadian authorities had searched for the eighth grade student since she went missing after leaving for school the morning of June 24. The FBI and Oregon City police found her Saturday at an Oregon City hotel. Noah Whitefield Madrano of Gladstone faces charges of rape in the second degree, kidnapping in the second...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Happy Valley resident: Sheriff, DA shouldn't withhold evidence

Kathy Chandler: Clackamas County voters are smart enough to read police reports from shootings.I am heartbroken that another human life was taken by Clackamas County sheriff's deputies on June 18, as reported by Pamplin Media Group. I don't know the circumstances of the shooting; it's quite possible the officers had no other choice but to use lethal force. We should wait for the all the facts, and then come to a reasonable determination. Unfortunately, facts are buried in Clackamas County. Both Sheriff Angela Brandenburg and DA John Wentworth operate government agencies that belong in a previous century. They refuse...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie Council President Kathy Hyzy to run for mayor

Candidate's priorities include housing affordability, transportation and investments in the city's economy.Milwaukie Council President Kathy Hyzy hopes to break barriers in being elected mayor in November. Hyzy would be the first female LGBTQ mayor ever elected in Oregon, and she serves as one of the few Quakers ever elected to public office in the state. As mayor, Hyzy hopes to continue work on housing affordability and equity, improvements in transportation and investments in the city's economy. She plans to focus on building a livable future for Milwaukie's neighborhoods and businesses. "The housing affordability crisis affects every single one of...
MILWAUKIE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Damascus, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
City
Hillsboro, OR
Clackamas County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Clackamas Review

After 65 years of collecting dust, 'Dad's car' will be in the Concours spotlight

The two-seater '54 Jaguar was impractical as family car for Gene Wibe, but his daughter Linda from Happy Valley will proudly be showing it off on Sunday in Forest Grove. In May 1954, 24-year-old Gene Wibe and his father, Harold, drove from Portland to California so that Gene could buy a car. There were plenty of fine automobiles in the City of Roses, but Gene had his eye on a particular make and model, which took him to Hornburg Motors in Los Angeles. There, he parted with $3,545 and got the keys to a brand-new JaguarXK120 SE OTS.
FOREST GROVE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Community College President Tim Cook creates community library in West Linn

After recently moving to the area for his new role at Clackamas Community college, Cook is enjoying the connections created through reading. In an increasingly digital age, Tim Cook feels there's something refreshing about the tangibility of a book. He's spent over 30 years in higher education and finds solace in its "old school" format. Cook, who recently moved from Vancouver, Washington to West Linn and has served as the president of Clackamas Community College since 2018, has made it his goal to pass on that love through his new community library. After helping create one of 10 such...
WEST LINN, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City faith healer pleads guilty to hurting second son

Shannon Hickman, who served six years in prison for infant's death, admits to slapping her other boy.A member of the Followers of Christ Church in Oregon City admitted this month to criminally mistreating her son after serving six years in prison for negligence in the death of another son. Shannon Hickman and her husband, Dale, each served prison time for the death of their other son. Their infant died in 2009, less than nine hours after birth in the hands of unlicensed midwives. Their 2011 trial marked the fourth Clackamas County case prosecuted in two years of religious families failing...
OREGON CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Lawsuits#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Circuit
Clackamas Review

Go Play: The West Linn Old Time Fair is back!

After three years, city is excited for the return of the Old Time Fair July 15-17. There are many things to love about the West Linn Old Time Fair: the games and rides, the classic car show, the waterski spectacular, the parade, the delicious pies and famous Lion Burgers. But the thing that many people are excited for this year is the chance to see one another again.
WEST LINN, OR
Clackamas Review

All Milwaukie police officers begin using body cameras

For just under $100,000, city signs five-year contract with Motorola for all equipment, training, storage As part of an effort to increase community trust and transparency, the Milwaukie Police Department is implementing a body-worn camera program beginning this month. Body-worn cameras are relatively small devices that record interactions between police and community members. These video and audio recordings are intended to document statements, observations, behaviors and other evidence, and to deter unprofessional, illegal and inappropriate behaviors by both law enforcement and the community. Milwaukie officials decided to adopt the program in September 2021, with support from both citizens and the...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Tigard's circulation manager to lead Milwaukie public library

Brent Husher to succeed longtime Library Director Katie Newell, who is set to retire at the end of July.Milwaukie has named Tigard Public Library Circulation Manager Brent Husher as the new director for the Ledding Library. He succeeds Katie Newell, who is set to retire at the end of July. Husher will start on July 29. Husher has worked for Tigard since 2019, leading a 20-person team managing a collection of more than 225,000 items and 1,000 patron visits each day. He also helped lead the Tigard Public Library through the challenges it faced at the height of the...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Business for a Better Portland partners with Love, Oregon festival

Small businesses from across the region celebrate food, music and nature at July 15-17 event.Business for a Better Portland is partnering with the upcoming Love, Oregon festival, slated for July 15-17. The micro-festival features lots of partnerships with Oregon small businesses from across the region, and offers everything to do with food, music and nature in the state. Ashley Henry, outgoing executive director with BBPDX, said it is impressive that BBPDX members, including We Win Strategy Group, Wanderwell, Organically Grown Company, VIDA Coworking, Helioterra Wines and Migration Brewing, have all come together with other growers and purveyors to create this...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Clackamas Review

Icon Construction: A few shortsighted people impede improvements

Harlan Borow: We must work together to build affordable homes for a new generation of Oregon City families.There is a severe housing shortage in the state of Oregon and particularly in the Portland metro area. According to Metro's most recent Housing Needs Analysis, developers need to build approximately 10,000 new housing units per year within the Urban Growth Boundary in the Portland metro area to overcome the current housing shortage and keep up with projected housing demand. Our Park Place Crossing (PPC) project is the result of over 20 years of research and planning and is overdue for development. The...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Sellwood motorcyclist dies in Jennings Lodge crash

James Robert Sheehan, 57, hit by car just north of Gladstone on Highway 99E on June 26A collision between a motorcycle and a car on Highway 99E in Jennings Lodge just north of Gladstone left a Sellwood man dead on June 26, authorities said. The crash reportedly happened near Southeast Jennings Avenue around 9:23 p.m. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded. According to OSP, 57-year-old James Robert Sheehan was traveling northbound on a Harley-Davidson when he hit 76-year-old David Norby in a Mazda MZ3. Norby was reportedly turning left across traffic when the vehicles collided. Police said Sheehan died in the crash, while Norby was not injured. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GLADSTONE, OR
Clackamas Review

University of Oregon honors Happy Valley environmental project

Derailment of 15 cars between Canby and Oregon City spurs award from UO Museum of Natural and Cultural HistoryLast month an environmental enhancement project in Happy Valley, which was spurred on by train derailment between Canby and Oregon City, won an award from the University of Oregon. UO's Museum of Natural and Cultural History gave its sixth-annual Oregon Stewardship Award to the Youth Rebuild Mt. Scott Watersheds, a project of the Rivers of Life Center to build trails in Happy Valley using damaged lumber from the derailed train. In January 2021, 15 train cars left the tracks along Highway 99E...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City distiller named world's best by female judges

Sara Brennan brings home award for superior spirit with her new Trillium Pink Pinot Noir.Oregon City-based Trail Distilling co-owner Sara Brennan was named "Best Woman Distiller" by the 2022 International Women's Wine & Spirits Competition, the only U.S. competition to feature exclusively female judges. Brennan also took home the "Best Gin" and "Best of the Best" trophies for her Trillium Pink Pinot Gin, which, judges raved, is "spicy, complex and creamy." Judging panels included professional winemakers, distillers, sommeliers, retail buyers, beverage industry educators and journalists. While open to distillers and winemakers of all genders, the competition focuses on...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Protesters decry police killing of Tigard man in Milwaukie

Derrick Dewayne Clark remembered for his efforts to help reduce inmate recidivism. On June 25, around 250 people marched from the North Clackamas Aquatic Park to the Clackamas Sheriff's Office to protest the police killing of a Tigard resident. Derrick Dewayne Clark, a "family man" killed by an Oregon State Police trooper and a Clackamas County deputy was remembered as a "good person who was doing good work in the community," according to the organization he volunteered for, the Insight Alliance. Clark, who was Black, had been training to teach in the nonprofit organization's Insight to Wellbeing program, which...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Ukraine tensions underscore air combat training in Oregon

The training is meant to teach pilots from different branches of the U.S. military how to work together in combat situations. Hornets and Eagles will battle for control of the skies over Oregon the next two weeks. An Oregon National Guard statement issued Monday said air-to-air mock dogfights to train pilots will feature the F-15C Eagle interceptors of the Oregon Air National Guard's 123rd Fighter Squadron and the F/A-18E Super Hornets of Navy's Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-192. The "dissimilar air combat training" exercises began Monday and will run through Friday before taking a weekend break and resuming next week. The...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Oregon City resident Karl Rousett offers colored pencil class

North Clackamas Artist Guild member will provide all supplies needed for eventOne of the best ways to learn a new skill is to take classes from artists who have perfected a specific technique, and that is exactly what North Clackamas Artist Guild member and Oregon City resident Karl Rousett will offer during an upcoming colored-pencil workshop. In the class, students will learn two different techniques: transcribing the image from a photo to art paper and using colored pencils to colorize it, and then applying a solvent to make the work more durable. Rousett uses Gamsol, "which melts the wax of...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Tigard DUII suspect killed in Milwaukie after pursuit

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police chase man into city, where he reportedly emerged from his crashed vehicle with a gunA suspect was killed after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie early on Saturday, June 18. Clackamas County officials on Tuesday, June 21, released the identity of the man shot to death following an attempted traffic stop, along with the names of the officers involved in the shooting. Shortly before 1 a.m. June 18, Derrick Dewayne Clark of Tigard was believed to be driving under the influence of intoxicants when law enforcement...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
201
Followers
1K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy