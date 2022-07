All Community Outreach is pleased to announce the expansion of facilities to an annex location at 117 N. Greenville Avenue. The ACO Annex will be the temporary location of 2022 service projects such as the Fill The Bus School Supplies Drive and Distribution in August, the ACO Mega Holiday Food Giveaway in November and the ACO Toy and Gift Drive in December. Following renovation construction in 2023, the annex will serve as the future home of an expanded ACO Resale Store and Donation Processing Center.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO