List features peer-selected recipients representing all aspects of Washington’s thriving wine community; TOAST! tickets on sale now. SEATTLE — July 14, 2022 — TOAST!, a new event and awards program from The Auction of Washington Wines reveals its award recipients. These peer-reviewed honorees are recognized in seven categories, lauded for keeping the Washington wine community thriving and focused on its bright future. The public is invited to celebrate these achievements at TOAST! being held at Chateau Ste. Michelle on August 11 with a four-course dinner prepared by El Gaucho chefs paired with top wines from Washington state.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO