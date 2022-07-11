ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Life: Add Music on Main to Portland summer concert fare

By Jason Vondersmith
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhfN3_0gboLeYv00 Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

MONDAY, JULY 11

Music on Main — The series Music on Main returns, featuring free music 5 p.m.-7 p.m. each Wednesday evening July 13-Aug. 24 next to Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, between Southwest Broadway and Park Avenue.

The lineup: July 13, Melao de Cuba; July 20, Redray Frazier; July 27, Jackstraw; Aug. 3, Grupo Masato; Aug. 10, My Siamese Twin; Aug. 17, Outer Orbit; Aug 24, Jujuba.

For more: http://www.portland5.com.

Here's a long list of summer concerts that we published last month:

http://www.pamplinmedia.com/pt/11-features/548560-438957-portland-outdoor-concert-schedule-summer-2022-pwoff.

