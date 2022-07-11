Daily Life: Add Music on Main to Portland summer concert fare

Check back here for daily updates on happenings in the Metro Life entertainment and cultural world.

MONDAY, JULY 11

Music on Main — The series Music on Main returns, featuring free music 5 p.m.-7 p.m. each Wednesday evening July 13-Aug. 24 next to Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, between Southwest Broadway and Park Avenue.

The lineup: July 13, Melao de Cuba; July 20, Redray Frazier; July 27, Jackstraw; Aug. 3, Grupo Masato; Aug. 10, My Siamese Twin; Aug. 17, Outer Orbit; Aug 24, Jujuba.

For more: http://www.portland5.com.

Here's a long list of summer concerts that we published last month:

http://www.pamplinmedia.com/pt/11-features/548560-438957-portland-outdoor-concert-schedule-summer-2022-pwoff.