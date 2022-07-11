ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

At 'Funny Girl,' Lea Michele is in, Beanie Feldstein is out

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0Th8_0gboKj0l00

Lea Michele has been tapped to step in and lead the Broadway revival of the beleaguered “Funny Girl” this fall, an announcement made just hours after current star Beanie Feldstein revealed she was leaving the musical sooner than anticipated due to the show taking a "different direction.”

The high-profile casting change represents another step toward a return to the spotlight and respectability for Michele after former “Glee” castmates in 2021 accused the actor of behavior that was interpreted as racist and bullying.

Michele, who started her career on Broadway and starred in the original “Spring Awakening” recently returned to the work with the documentary “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.” In many ways, her ascension to playing Ziegfeld Follies comedian Fanny Brice — the role Barbra Streisand famously played on film — was foreshadowed by Michele singing several “Funny Girl” songs during the run of “Glee.”

Broadway is usually known for its quiet, seamless transitions after A-list stars depart shows — in part to protect multimillion-dollar shows — indicating that the backstage machinations at “Funny Girl” have been strained at best.

In an extraordinary step, Feldstein took to social media Sunday to say that while playing the heroine of “Funny Girl” was a “lifelong dream,” she could no longer continue due to choices by producers and would leave early, on July 31.

“Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated,” she wrote. Her Instagram post was notably liked by Broadway veteran Ramin Karimloo, who plays Brice's love interest in “Funny Girl” and is staying on.

Fanny Brice standby Julie Benko will perform the title role from Aug. 2–Sep. 4. Then Michele will step in starting Sept. 6. That is also the date four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh will replace Emmy-winner Jane Lynch as Brice's mother, meaning there will be no Broadway reunion of “Glee” castmates Michele and Lynch.

Feldstein has missed several performances in recent weeks, including a weekend matinee. Last month, she missed a string of shows due to a positive COVID-19 test. She had said she would depart the show Sept. 25, but now won't last past the end of July.

Fanny is one of musical theater’s more difficult roles to cast, needing both a set of pipes, a sense of humor and a spunky charm, perhaps why it has only now been revived on theater’s biggest stage. Streisand starred in it on Broadway in 1964 and then won an Oscar in the 1968 film version.

The bittersweet comedy tells the tale of a Jewish girl from New York in the 1920s who went from burlesque to Broadway stages despite criticism that she wasn’t conventionally beautiful. “Funny Girl” is a musical that celebrates the oddballs, the kooky and the misfits.

Feldstein, the “Booksmart” and “Lady Bird” actor, considered it one of theater's highest honors to play Brice, telling The Associated Press in April that she tried not to think about it too much or she'd “explode.”

Reviews were mixed to poor, with many critics saying that while Feldstein brought excitement and spirit, her voice was simply not up to the task, with the Hollywood Reporter review saying “she never quite makes the material soar, and this is a rickety vehicle that needs a supernova to put gas in its tank.”

Feldstein, who made her Broadway debut in 2017 in the Bette Midler-led revival of “Hello, Dolly!,” failed to secure a Tony nomination for “Funny Girl,” and the show itself was bushed off with a single nod — to Jared Grimes, a featured actor in a musical.

Box office revenues have softened of late, with a slow decline since the Tony Awards in June. The latest data shows a weekly take slipping under $1 million for an eight-performance week with the show performing to a house only 75-percent filled.

“I feel like this production has been a magnet for drama. In fact, it appears as though it thrives on it. Any press is good press, I guess,” says theater, film and television historian Mark A. Robinson, the author of “Musical Misfires: Three Decades of Broadway Musical Heartbreak” and writer of the blog “The Music That Makes Me Dance.”

Michele faced a backlash in 2021 and apologized for being “unnecessarily difficult” on the set of “Glee” after a co-star accused her of making her time there “a living hell.”

Michele issued a statement saying that while she didn’t recall any incident or judged anyone by their background, she was sorry and blamed her privilege and “immaturity.”

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Beanie Feldstein says she's leaving 'Funny Girl' early after 'the production decided to take the show in a different direction'

Beanie Feldstein announced she's leaving "Funny Girl" on Broadway earlier than expected in a vague statement shared to her socials on Sunday, July 10. "Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the last few months has been a great joy and true honor," the 29-year-old actor wrote. "Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to step away sooner than anticipated."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Lynch
Person
Tovah Feldshuh
Person
Ramin Karimloo
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Person
Fanny Brice
Person
Lea Michele
Popculture

Kevin Bacon Reveals Wife Kyra Sedgwick Injured Herself Doing 'Footloose' TikTok Challenge

Kyra Sedgwick had no problem closing cases on The Closer, but she ran into some trouble while performing a Footloose dance with her husband Kevin Bacon for a TikTok challenge. Sedgwick, 56, was injured after she and Bacon, 64, danced to the classic Footloose title song Footloose late last month. Bacon starred in the 1984 box office smash hit about a Chicago teenager who tries to bring dancing to a small town.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Beanie Feldstein ‘Basically Fired' Before Quitting 'Funny Girl'

After Beanie Feldstein made headlines for abruptly quitting Broadway's Funny Girl, an insider spilled she was basically fired before making her shocking announcement. Feldstein, who played the lead role of Fanny Brice, announced via social media on Sunday, July 10, that she would be leaving the show July 31, only four months into her contract that was apparently supposed to be for an entire year, per Page Six.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funny Girl#Tony Awards#Film Star
TheDailyBeast

‘Funny Girl’ Producers Say the Beanie Feldstein Breakup Was Amicable

The allegedly not-so-peaceful transition of power happening over at Funny Girl on Broadway was nothing more than a freckle on life’s complexion, according to the show’s producers. In a joint statement given to People on Wednesday, a representative for star Beanie Feldstein and the musical’s producers said that the decision to part ways was entirely civilized. “The producers of Funny Girl were not blindsided by Beanie's social post,” they said. “The producers decided to take the show in a different direction and end Beanie's contract on September 25th, 6 months earlier than anticipated. A month after that decision, Beanie decided it was best for her to leave on July 31st. The producers were aware of and in support of her decision. The producers and Beanie worked on this together professionally, respectfully and graciously.” The Daily Beast previously reported that producers had been “‘shocked in the moment,’ but not surprised” by the post. “There has been an ongoing conversation with Beanie and the team, and it hasn’t been fruitful and it hasn’t been kind,” a senior member of the production said.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lea Michele Is the Greatest Star: Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’ Tickets Surging Above $2,500

Looking to be among the first to hear Lea Michele’s dulcet tones take on the legend of Fanny Brice? Not to rain on your parade, but a seat to the “Glee” alum’s opening night in Broadway’s revival of “Funny Girl” could set you back anywhere from a few hundred bucks to a couple thousand big ones. The price of admission has skyrocketed in the wake of news that Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein in the beloved musical.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Glee star Samantha Ware says ‘Broadway upholds whiteness’ as Lea Michele cast in Funny Girl

Glee star Samantha Ware has said that “Broadway upholds whiteness” as it was announced that Lea Michele would be starring in Funny Girl.After weeks of speculation, it was confirmed on Monday (11 July) that Michele would be replacing Booksmart star Feldstein in the role of Fanny Brice, made famous by Barbra Streisand, on Broadway.Michele, who played Rachel Berry on Glee, has been lying relatively low following accusations in 2020 of abusive behaviour on the show’s set. However, she recently appeared in HBO’s documentary about the Spring Awakening reunion, leading fans to suggest a comeback was imminent.One of Michele’s original...
MOVIES
UPI News

Cheyenne Jackson joins 'Into the Woods' cast on Broadway

July 13 (UPI) -- Cheyenne Jackson will star as The Wolf and Cinderella's Prince in Into the Woods from July 24 through August 2 at the St. James Theatre on Broadway. The Call Me Kat actor is replacing Gavin Creel, who will return to his roles on August 6. Creel will be in residence at The O'Neill National Musical Theatre Conference performing Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Lizzo and Zendaya react to Emmy nominations

Lizzo and Zendaya have shared their excitement after they were both nominated for awards in the 2022 Emmys. The singer is nominated for Watch Out For the Big Grrls and the actress is nominated for Euphoria. While the awards were dominated by cable a few years ago, streaming platforms are...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jamie Lee Curtis says she assumed Ana de Armas was an ‘inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman’

Jamie Lee Curtis has said she is “embarrassed” to admit that she assumed Ana de Armas was an “inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman” new to Hollywood.The two actors starred opposite one another in 2019’s mystery crime film Knives Out.In a new interview with Elle, Curtis opened up about the “assumptions” she had when meeting de Armas for the first time. “I assumed – and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived,” she said.“I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was...
MOVIES
The Independent

Black Panther 2: Daniel Kaluuya will not be returning for sequel

Daniel Kaluuya will not be reprising his role as W’Kabi in the forthcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.The British actor starred as the head of security for the Border Tribe and the best friend of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa in the blockbuster 2018 Black Panther.Rotten Tomatoes journalist Jacqueline Coley first broke the news on Twitter today (13 July), writing: “Fresh from my Nope interview with Daniel Kaluuya he did not reprise his role in #BlackPanther2 due to his schedule conflicts w/ #NOPE! “It’s official he’s not in #BlackPantherWakandaForever.”Variety has confirmed the news.Kaluuya stars in Jordan Peele’s newest horror film Nope,...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

743K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy