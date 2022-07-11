ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeon Forge, TN

Anyone have any recs for pet friendly cabins in Pigeon Forge area

We have taken our dogs to a cabin in Pigeon Forge for the last 5 years in the fall and have a fun time with them. We have stayed in the same cabin, great location...

WATE

Meet Kuzco this week’s Young-Williams Pet of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kuzco is this week’s Young-Williams pet of the week. The shelter says he has quickly become one of their favorites. He is seven years old boxer, and loves his walks. The shelter says he even carries a toy with him. He also loves to say hi to everyone he sees.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Adopt a pet for $25 in July at Young-Williams

Young Williams Animal Center is participating in a nationwide Bissell Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters event. Through the end of July, you can go and adopt adult animals from either of the Young Williams locations for $25 dollars. All you have to do is sign an adoption survey and bring in your valid driver's license to adopt.
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitmysmokies.com

New Virtual Flying Experience: All About FlyRide in Pigeon Forge

Get ready for a new, fully immersive experience in Pigeon Forge! FlyRide is now open at Beyond the Lens. On this adventure, riders will soar over mountains and skim over lakes on a journey above the most popular landmarks in America! To help you learn more about this attraction, we’ve put together a guide of everything you need to know about FlyRide in Pigeon Forge:
99.5 WKDQ

Check Out This Converted Train Caboose Airbnb in Pigeon Forge, TN

All aboard this 1916 train caboose converted into a beautiful Airbnb in Pigeon Forge. When it comes to the Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg areas, nestled in the heart of the Smoky Mountains, there are so many things for you to see and do there. Unique attractions and delicious food are plentiful there. The same can be said for lodging in that area too. We have highlighted several places to stay in the Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge areas of the Smoky Mountains in the past. From cabins with indoor pools to treehouses high in the mountains, even some pretty cool yurts. There are a lot of unique places that you can stay while spending time in the Smoky Mountains, and I think we just found another place you can add to that list.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Two new tastes are coming to Marble City Market

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – As if your favorite local food hall Marble City Market did not have enough to enjoy, now there are two new restaurants ready to serve East Tennessee. Marble City Market has something for everyone with 11 restaurants, a full bar, an entertainment wing, and plenty...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBKR

Look at All These Fall Festivals Coming to Gatlinburg & East Tennessee

During a recent brutal heatwave, I was already saying OUT LOUD how I was longing for the arrival of fall. I don't like wishing for it so early in July; there's still so much summer left. But hey, high heat and humidity forced my hand. Of course, SINCE then, we've had really nice days that were warm but with far less humidity. And I'll take that all day long.
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

'Roll that beautiful bean footage' | Bush Beans reopens museum, focusing on history of homegrown business

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Bush Beans in Jefferson County just opened its revamped museum and visitor center after being closed for about six months. Now, people of all ages can step inside and learn about the company's history in an interactive way, and it's all for free. The homegrown business is bringing in families from across the globe, while also boosting the local economy.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Sevierville restaurants struggle under boil water notice

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A water boil notice is affecting homeowners and businesses in Sevierville. One business owner says it’s affecting their bottom line, but they say they’re doing everything to keep their doors open. Liz Beth’s family owns several restaurants in Sevierville and Sevier County.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

What is the upside down house in Pigeon Forge? A look at what’s inside

The bend of the Parkway shortly after the transition from Sevierville to Pigeon Forge is one of the more surreal stretches of land in the Smokies. Everything appears to be seemingly normal. There are hotels and restaurants – including the McDonalds that sits on the land where my wife and her family lived when she was a young girl.
WBIR

Fire from the Norris Lake campground site destroys two campers

NORRIS, Tenn. — Two campers were destroyed and one damaged in a fire at the Lakeview Marina campground around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Sharps Chapel Volunteer Fire Department. Sharps Chapel VFD Chief Chris Upton said the person in one of the campers woke up to a...
NORRIS, TN
WATE

East TN man narrowly avoids Amazon Prime Day scam

A retired Department of Energy Supervisor almost fell for an Amazon Prime Day scam. Walt Kelly uses Amazon regularly to buy personal products and household goods. So when he received a message from someone claiming he was with Amazon, he believed them.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Zoo Knoxville mourns death of 4-week-old lion cub

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The mother of a 4-week-old lion cub at Zoo Knoxville fatally injured the cub while recovering from anesthesia, zoo officials said in a press release. On July 14, the mother, Amara, was being treated for acute renal deficiency, which required sedation. Since the birth of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Claiborne Progress

Tractor Supply comes to New Tazewell

The rural lifestyle retailer is committed to providing essential, everyday products that customers need like animal feed, pet food and supplies, propane, fencing, garden supplies, home supplies and more. The Tractor Supply team members are equipped with knowledge to help customers find the right products for their specific needs. Additionally, customers can use the Buy Online, Pickup In Store option to purchase products online and pick up their items in as little as one hour in the store or through contactless curbside pickup.
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
WBIR

Zoo Knoxville welcomes new baby langur

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Orange you glad to see a new baby langur at Zoo Knoxville?. The little silvered-leaf langur was born on June 26, bringing the troop at Langur Landing to eight members, according to a post from Zoo Knoxville. The zoo said he got to explore his outdoor...
KNOXVILLE, TN

