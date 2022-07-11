ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EE - Alfie and Linda?

By grangehill1 Posts:
 2 days ago

Could they make a good pairing? With Mick leaving and Kat involved with Phil. Mick will be back with Linda and they'll pair Kat and Alfie again. Yawn. Mick will be back with Linda and they'll pair Kat and Alfie again. Yawn. Mick may get back...

which girl blabbed !

Ohhh a bit of excitement, l wonder which girl blabbed to Jacques about what paige said. cant wait. ohhh a bit of excitement, l wonder which girl blabbed to Jacques about what paige said. cant wait. That was Gemma's voice at end of the highlight show , saying "he was...
Phil/Keeble feud coming to its end?

I think this Phil/Keeble storyline is gonna bubble all the way to Christmas. This feels like the final chapter of their feud and I can’t wait to see what happens. I dont know who shes working with. I reckon this storyline will eventually lead to the return of Grant...
CS-Is Fiz Still Leaving

It was reported back in April that Jennie McAlpine is leaving Coronation Street. Is she going or staying. It was reported back in April that Jennie McAlpine is leaving Coronation Street. Is she going or staying. The actress was never leaving the soap. Her character was moving away from the...
Eastenders and gangster storylines

What is the general consensus on here about gangster storylines on EE?. I am finding myself getting a bit bored with the show at the moment. This always happens when the latest gangster makes an appearance. I’m sure I’m supposed to find it gripping drama, but these plots just leave...
12 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week

EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, the Panesar family is left reeling after a shock confession from Ben, there's an emotional goodbye for Mitch and his brother Avery, plus Stacey gets a surprise invitation. Here's a full collection of the 12 biggest moments coming up. 1. Ben punches Kathy.
Boring?? or Good series

I have been reading through everyone's comments and I love hearing everyone's point of view. This is my first time on Digital Spy Love Island forums and when I read all the early interactions between you all I just wanted to sign up. Now I have noticed so, so often lately that people are calling it boring and saying it is not a good series etc. I am possibly in the minority then but said I would ask. I am enjoying it. Last series was my least favourite. I felt like turning it off so many times. I find this year much more refreshing. Maybe I am wearing blinkers. Thoughts?
EastEnders: Mick and Linda (Spoilers inside)

It looks like Mick and Linda could be getting back together on EastEnders if these pictures anything to go by? and can I just say, wow, Danny Dyer is so hot in that suit haha. Such a shame sexy Danny Dyer is leaving, going to miss him when he leaves.
Best screen kiss

Which characters do you think has the best screen kissing chemistry. I know the kiss with Anna Friel and margeret was considered risqué, but I find it tame compared to today's standards, even at the time it wasn't as hot as made out to be. I remember when Sharon...
Love Island S08 E31 - Monday 11th July 2022 - ITV2 - 9pm - Episode Thread

Previously... on Love Island... - Josh told Danica he saw their coupling as more of a friendship than anything deeper. - After a chat, Indiyah decided her heart laid with Dami and informed Deji. - Billy felt uncomfortable about Tasha's feeling towards Andrew. - Jacques told Paige he missed her...
Stranger Things' star explains how he weed in Vecna costume

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower opened up on how he had to get around awkward bathroom breaks in his Vecna costume. The actor's impressive get-up certainly took a long time to apply, and as such, a complicated process ensued when the time came to wee. "The bottom half of...
Hollyoaks Weekly - 11th to 15th July

Loved that scene with Sally putting Olivia in her place and I'm loving Foxy fights for another day 😜 in all seriousness regarding Warren and Sienna the whole storyline is silly and Sienna is acting too victorious I hope nothing happens to her shes a graet character. Nice one...
Islander has quit the villa (spoiler)

Jacques has left, will be shown tonight. BREAKING: ITV has said that "Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode." #LoveIsland. Jacques has left, will be shown tonight. It has to be connected to the argument we...
EastEnders: Would you like to see Keanu Taylor ever return?

I’d say yes, he’s probably my favourite Taylor apart from Chantelle. I’d prefer him to reunite with Sharon rather than her with Phil and he’s always got a reason to come back with Sharon, Albie, Karen and Bernadette still there as well. Posts: 43,144. Forum Member.
Game of Thrones star addresses returning for Jon Snow series

Game of Thrones star John Bradley has addressed whether he could make return to Westeros in the newly announced and already much-anticipated Jon Snow spin-off series. Bradley spent eight years playing the beloved character Samwell Tarly, a close friend of Jon Snow who became the new Grand Maester in the series finale, so it's only natural that questions immediately began to swirl about a possible appearance in the series.
