EE - Alfie and Linda?

I have been reading through everyone's comments and I love hearing everyone's point of view. This is my first time on Digital Spy Love Island forums and when I read all the early interactions between you all I just wanted to sign up. Now I have noticed so, so often lately that people are calling it boring and saying it is not a good series etc. I am possibly in the minority then but said I would ask. I am enjoying it. Last series was my least favourite. I felt like turning it off so many times. I find this year much more refreshing. Maybe I am wearing blinkers. Thoughts?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO