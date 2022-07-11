ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Starbucks pulls new chicken sandwich after diarrhea complaints

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jzdyX_0gboCiqM00

( WXIN ) — A new chicken sandwich launched as part of Starbucks’ summer menu has flown the coop after customers claimed it gave them diarrhea, according to the New York Post .

Starbucks pulled the new Chicken Maple Butter and Egg Sandwich from its menu on June 27, less than a week after it was launched on June 21. Starbucks originally told Nexstar the sandwich would be a permanent menu addition.

The Post reports one TikToker revealed she tested positive for campylobacter after having the sandwich a few days before. Campylobacter infections are the most common bacterial cause of diarrheal illness in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . The bacteria is most commonly associated with raw chicken.

One person’s TikTok video said, “Suing for the worst diarrhea of my life. i have been living in my bathroom for 2 days now,” writes the Post.

Starbucks’ first chicken sandwich has arrived

Other people on social media complained of vomiting and stomach pain or said the sandwich was ice cold in the middle. Someone else said they bit into a bone.

The website iwaspoisoned.com , which tracks foodborne illness, logged five claims that the sandwich made customers feel ill, at least temporarily, according to NBC News .

‘Blast ’em!’: Stormtrooper helmet, blaster used on screen in original ‘Star Wars’ could be yours

A Starbucks spokesperson provided the following statement to Nexstar: “We issued a voluntary stop sell and discard on the Chicken, Maple Butter and Egg Sandwich because the product didn’t meet Starbucks quality standards. We are committed to a high level of quality in the products that we serve and always act with an abundance of caution whenever a product or quality issue is raised. This is not an FDA issued recall nor is it related to salmonella or listeria contamination. The quality issue that was identified by Starbucks would not lead to food borne illness and any reports linking the stop sale to illness are inaccurate. “

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

Indiana man cut off girlfriend’s legs with chainsaw and stuffed body in trash bags, say ISP investigators

AMBIA, Ind. — A Benton County man revealed to investigators he cut off his girlfriend’s legs with a chainsaw after she died and placed her body in trash bags. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to an Ambia home on July 3 after a woman reported a man living there, 60-year-old Edward Bagwell, told her his girlfriend’s body was in trash bags at his house.
AMBIA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Chicago, IL
Health
Popculture

Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Panera Bread Product Recalled

One product is being recalled, according to a new notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The food in question is Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder, which is not sold in the chain's restaurants. That distinction means that Panera Bread in-store customers can rest easy. However, it is sold in grocery stores, so those who are fans of the brand's at-home offerings should read ahead.
ILLINOIS STATE
Popculture

Popular Frozen Pizza, Calzone Hit With Recall

White Rabbit Pizza, a U.K. brand of ready-made pizza and calzone products, was hit with a recall dated May 25, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced. The pizzas in question were all marketed as vegan, but it was discovered it featured milk as an unexpected ingredient. The contamination would be dangerous for those with a sensitivity or allergy to milk if they consume the product. It would also be harmful to those who with vegan diets, avoiding dairy products.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Coop#Chicken Sandwich#Nexstar#Diarrhea#Food Drink#The New York Post#Chicken Maple Butter#Tiktoker#Nbc News
Popculture

Recalls: These Grocery Store Items Are Being Pulled From Shelves

It's been a hectic year for recalls so far with food, medicine and consumer goods getting called back to their manufacturers. From urgent warnings to long-standing ones, this information can be hard to come by if you're not looking for it. Here's a rundown of some of the biggest recalls out there right now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years

The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Classic Menu Item (with a Catch)

What's old can quickly become new again in the fast-food world. Some chains bring back the same items on an annual basis (like the Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report Pumpkin Spice Latte) while others dip back into their past to find something that makes people nostalgic. The big...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

This Dog Food Has Been Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

If you've recently purchased your pup food from Primal Pet Foods, you'll want to double-check the details on the packaging. According to Food Safety News, Primal Pet Foods voluntarily recalled 396 units of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula because it was potentially contaminated with listeria. The company...
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Fried Chicken Chain Is The Most Popular?

The novelist Nora Ephron once quipped, “Everyone loves fried chicken. Don't ever make it. Ever. Buy it from a place that makes good fried chicken.”. But which eatery makes the best fried chicken? A new data report on the leading U.S. fried chicken restaurant chains finds American public opinion divided on the subject.
RESTAURANTS
Joel Eisenberg

Update #3: National Chain Restaurants Expected to Close in 2022

In recent weeks, plans to close more chain locations throughout the current calendar year have been announced and reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Bloomberg.com, Obsev.com, BusinessInsider.com, and RD.com.
Mashed

The Surprising Item That Starbucks Kicked To The Curb

One of the appeals of getting coffee at Starbucks is its consistency. According to Forbes, customers return to the Seattle-based company time and time again for the fast service and quality coffee. When this consistency is disrupted, however, customers are not a fan. In June 2021, the brand had issues sourcing 25 items on the menu due to issues with the supply chain (via Insider).
FOOD & DRINKS
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy