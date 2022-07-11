ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Cutler, EDH handle Folsom American to claim District 54 All-Star tournament

By Matt Long
goldcountrymedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFolsom American Little League Major All-Star team had been on quite a roll entering the championship game of the District 54 Major All-Star Tournament on Sunday. Folsom American, a very good hitting team that had scored 38 runs in the last three games, had pounded the ball of late. El Dorado...

goldcountrymedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn 11-year-old spends his summer at the ballpark - and racetrack

Caden Cavrikas has been a busy kid this summer, as any 11-year-old should be while school’s out. But while most kids his age are at parks or in swimming pools, Caden is spending his summer tearing up the dirt on the baseball field and racetrack. Caden was a standout...
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Kenna Mitchell earns first career Nascar Pro Late Model win In Roseville

Kenna Mitchell, 16, of Loomis became the first female winner at All American Speedway under the NASCAR Pro Late Model banner, winning the first 35-lap feature for the Berco Redwood Late Models in Roseville on July 9. Mitchell’s victory was paired with a runner-up finish in the second 35-lap event,...
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Woodcreek's Ethan Allred wins Catta Verdera First Tee Tournament

The First Tee – Greater Sacramento held its eighth tournament of the season on Monday at Catta Verdera Country Club in Lincoln where Woodcreek’s Ethan Allred placed first in the 16- to 18-year-old age group with a six-under-par round of 66. Allred shot five-under-par on the back nine...
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Mabel Irene (Anderson) Olson 4/15/1930 - 7/7/2022

Mabel Irene (Anderson) Olson was born in Grygla, Minnesota on April 15, 1930. She left us for her heavenly journey on July 7, 2022, she was 92. Mabel was active to her last days with admiring friends and an adoring family at her side. Mabel grew up on the 160-acre family farm gift-deeded to her homesteading grandparents. As a youngster Mabel and her five siblings enjoyed the freedom and work of farm life. It was hard work but still a joy to participate with her family in the upkeep of their verdant farm. Subsequently her parents created and headed the local farmer’s co-op which served as an example to Mabel of how being of service to her community was an essential part of life. She so admired her mother Thonie and father Emil for their loving ways; always welcoming frequent visits from extended family and for their love of their table surrounded with laughter and often hungry travelers who were invited in and then offered a bed for the night in the bunkhouse in the barn. At twenty, with a vocational nurse license in her purse, Mabel flew alone out west to see her brother Elvin marry, but she fell asleep on the plane and nearly missed getting off in San Francisco before the plane was about to continue on to Portland. Not only was she in time to be at her brother Elvin’s wedding, but a short time later to be the maid of honor at her brother Andy’s wedding. Shortly after arriving in San Francisco Mabel landed a job with a talented oral surgeon and began making new friends in the big city. And then she met John Olson. The pair set about enjoying nature, taking long walks in the forests of Marin. During a Muir Woods outing John proposed to Mabel - they married in 1953, honeymooned in Yosemite, then moved to Eureka, CA in 1957. They bought a beautiful piece of property overlooking the Humboldt Bay and quickly designed and built a loving home. They raised four children there, the home a family destination and a gathering place for friends. All were welcome. Following her parent’s example, Mabel was active in her community. She served as President of United Methodist Women at her church in Eureka, as well as at the VASA Lodge and Women’s Sorority. Everywhere Mabel went she made friends. “Be a friend, make a friend,” was how she lived and often the advice she handed out. She helped her church with charity sales and dinners as well as frequently hosting the Advent Tea. She helped friends with estate planning as well as family and relationship issues, nurtured her four children to adulthood in that home on the hill and was an active supporter of her husband with his surveying business. Mabel loved being with family, sharing times together wherever family was headed, Italy with the Fernandez family, Sweden with the Bakkens, New York with the Olsons, Redding with the Andersons, San Diego with the Holdens. Mabel and John flew to Sweden in the 2000’s. Mabel was able to see her relatives there after years of planning and correspondence. Mabel was overjoyed to see the motherland where so many family stories originated and were told at that dinner table in Grygla. The 2008 move to Auburn, CA brought them closer to their now grown children’s homes and help with John’s health concerns. John Olson passed away in that same year. The decision to move to Auburn was his last gift to her, knowing she would be surrounded by their children after he was gone. She continued to be a beacon of kindness and grace to all, including the Auburn Ravine family. Her independence was inspiring and her welcoming smile energized those close to her. Mabel is survived by her sister Myrtle Bakken, daughter Jill Oppold, sons Jeff Olson and Andy Olson, and grandchildren Dennea and James “Will” Buchanan, Natalie and Andrea Fernandez, Ronin Olson, Malana (Olson) Ketterman and Aislinn Murrey. In addition to a myriad of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews who all adored her. In lieu of flowers please donate to Pioneer Methodist Church in Auburn CA. Mabel’s final resting place will be alongside John Olson at Sunset Memorial Park in Eureka CA.
AUBURN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Folsom, CA
City
El Dorado Hills, CA
City
Cutler, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Sports
Folsom, CA
Sports
goldcountrymedia.com

Marian Lewis 6/30/1924 - 6/29/2022

Marian Hill Lewis, passed away June 29, 2022 a day shy of her 98th birthday. Born June 30, 1924 in San Francisco, CA to Roland and Lillian Hill. She was raised in San Francisco and married Charles Reed Lewis, March 18, 1943. She moved to various addresses in the Bay Area and Missouri before settling in Santa Rosa, CA and most recently Auburn, CA. She is survived by her 3 children, Charles Reed Lewis and his wife Liz Lewis of Martinez, CA, John Roland Lewis of Vallejo, CA, and Betsey Haywood Hirsch and her husband Bill Hirsch of Auburn, CA. She also had 8 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Milton Renfree 10/12/1927 - 07/06/2022

Milton (Milt) Renfree, 94, of Auburn, passed away on July 6, 2022. Milt was born in Richmond, CA on October 12, 1927 to Rueben and Effie Renfree of El Cerrito, CA. Milt graduated from El Cerrito High School, mid-term 1945, leaving his student body presidency, to play professional baseball as an outfielder for the San Diego Padres minor league system. He sailed with the Merchant Marines during World War II, delivering supplies to the Pacific theater. Upon his return, Milt moved to the Mt. Vernon road property to live with his dad and step mom, Amelia.
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

El Dorado Hills' 'The Purple Place' fights to remain open at its original location

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. — The Purple Place Bar and Grill is fighting to stay open at its original location in El Dorado Hills. Denise and Mike Hountalas, the owners of the Purple Place Bar and Grill, purchased and renovated the restaurant in 2006. The Purple Place quickly became a beloved restaurant for many El Dorado County residents and those passing through the area.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Gladyce Neves 1/5/1929 - 7/9/2022

Gladyce Neves, 93, went peacefully to be with our Lord July 9th after a long battle with Ahzheimer's disease. She is preceded in death by her parents John & Rose Santos and her husband Jim Neves. Gladyce and Jim were married 69 years. She is survived by her five children: Larry, Jeff, Joel, Linda and Paul, eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Gadyce graduated from Placer HIgh School, she and Jim made Auburn their home until Jim's FBI career took him to South Lake Tahoe in 1972. Gladyce was active throughout her time in Auburn; raising her children and volunteering her time to many local organizations. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
AUBURN, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League#Riviera#Edh#The District 54#Folsom National
goldcountrymedia.com

El Dorado Hills home is a haven for those in the 55-plus lifestyle

This week’s Folsom Telegraph featured home located at 3836 Park Drive in El Dorado Hills is listed for $629,000 by Coldwell Banker Real Estate Agent Pat Quan. Located in the graceful 55-plus active adult community of Versante in El Dorado Hills, this beautiful single-story home is centrally located in El Dorado Hills, in close proximity to all your day-to-day needs, from shopping to dining and everyday essentials.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

McBean Stadium receives upgrade and improvement donations

If you’ve attended a Lincoln Potters game this summer, you might have noticed new stadium seats, brighter field lights, and other arena upgrades and enhancements. McBean Stadium recently received a complete makeover, thanks to donations by the United Auburn Indian Community and donations from the Lincoln Potters. McBean Stadium...
LINCOLN, CA
Mountain Democrat

El Dorado wines earn recognition at State Fair

El Dorado County wines brought home medals from the State Fair Commercial Wine Competition. California commercial wines are professionally judged by an esteemed panel to recognize the best wines produced in the state. Dating back to 1854, the State Fair Commercial Wine Competition is America’s oldest wine judging event. Only wines made with fruit grown and produced in the 11 growing regions across the state may be judged in the competition.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
goldcountrymedia.com

Brian Wilson 3/9/1973 - 6/4/2022

Brian Ronald Wilson was born to Gilbert & Rebecca Wilson in March of 1973. Born in Carmichael, Brian was raised in Auburn and was the third generation to graduate from Placer High School. Brian completed his degree from Wyoming Tech as a diesel mechanic but chose to follow his fathers career as an electrician. He married his long time love, Cory (Truttman) in 2002. Brian had a passion for enjoying the outdoors which included tying his flies for fly fishing, rock crawling through the Rubicon, hunting, camping and horseback riding. Brian was a great friend and mentor to others. Some friends referred to him as Willie, while his sister liked to call him Ronald McDonald Ducky Poo Wilson. In late 2013 Brian was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma and courageously fought for 9 years while battling this aggressive cancer. On June 4th, Brian passed away surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Cory Wilson, parents Gil and Becky Wilson, sister Kim Morris, and nephews Connor and Sawyer Morris. A celebration of life will be held in Auburn on 8/20/22 at 4200 Oak Valley Dr., Auburn CA 95602. Please R.S.V.P. @ celebratebrianwilson@outlook.com.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville native Neilson Powless in top 40 of Tour de France

Roseville native and Roseville High graduate Neilson Powless is competing in his third Tour de France and has been impressive so far in the race. Through 11 stages, Powless sits just inside the top 40 at 36th, 26 minutes and 44 seconds behind the leader. He is also in third amongst his fellow countrymen in the race behind Brandon McNulty and Sepp Kuss.
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Always be fire ready:Folsom area not exempt from serious wildfire threat

It’s the words no resident ever wants to hear as firefighters combat a fire in their community: “we need to dispatch multiple law enforcement units to the area to assist with evacuations.”. Such dialogue was a reality last Wednesday night as Folsom and Sacramento Metropolitan Firefighters were battling...
FOLSOM, CA
FOX40

Davis murderer denied parole for 13th time

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A Yolo County man was denied parole for the 13th time on Tuesday after appearing before the Board of Parole Hearings for the 1980 murders of Robin Ehlman and John Manville, according to the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office. On June 19, 1981, Daniel...
DAVIS, CA
FOX40

Granite Bay woman arrested for $11,000 in fraudulent checks

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Granite Bay woman was arrested by the Roseville Police Department on June 21 after evidence was found connecting her to multiple fraudulent checks, according to police. Police said they were initially tipped off about Brandi Noschka, 43, when a fraudulent check report was made...
GRANITE BAY, CA
abc10.com

How much rainfall has Sacramento actually got this year?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California as a whole continues to be in its third year of drought, but earlier in the water year, it had a strong chance to see a normal water year. After a strong atmospheric river arrived in October, the first month of the 2021-2022 water year. Forecast models from the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes, showed the Sacramento region as having about an 80% chance of meeting an average water year.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Redding men killed in Woodland I-5 fatal collision

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A collision on I-5 south of County Road 69 between a Dodge pick-up truck and a big rig left two dead, according to CHP. CHP said the fatal crash occurred at around 6:50 a.m. on Friday with the two fatalities being two Redding men inside the Dodge.
WOODLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy