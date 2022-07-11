Cutler, EDH handle Folsom American to claim District 54 All-Star tournament

Mabel Irene (Anderson) Olson was born in Grygla, Minnesota on April 15, 1930. She left us for her heavenly journey on July 7, 2022, she was 92. Mabel was active to her last days with admiring friends and an adoring family at her side. Mabel grew up on the 160-acre family farm gift-deeded to her homesteading grandparents. As a youngster Mabel and her five siblings enjoyed the freedom and work of farm life. It was hard work but still a joy to participate with her family in the upkeep of their verdant farm. Subsequently her parents created and headed the local farmer’s co-op which served as an example to Mabel of how being of service to her community was an essential part of life. She so admired her mother Thonie and father Emil for their loving ways; always welcoming frequent visits from extended family and for their love of their table surrounded with laughter and often hungry travelers who were invited in and then offered a bed for the night in the bunkhouse in the barn. At twenty, with a vocational nurse license in her purse, Mabel flew alone out west to see her brother Elvin marry, but she fell asleep on the plane and nearly missed getting off in San Francisco before the plane was about to continue on to Portland. Not only was she in time to be at her brother Elvin’s wedding, but a short time later to be the maid of honor at her brother Andy’s wedding. Shortly after arriving in San Francisco Mabel landed a job with a talented oral surgeon and began making new friends in the big city. And then she met John Olson. The pair set about enjoying nature, taking long walks in the forests of Marin. During a Muir Woods outing John proposed to Mabel - they married in 1953, honeymooned in Yosemite, then moved to Eureka, CA in 1957. They bought a beautiful piece of property overlooking the Humboldt Bay and quickly designed and built a loving home. They raised four children there, the home a family destination and a gathering place for friends. All were welcome. Following her parent’s example, Mabel was active in her community. She served as President of United Methodist Women at her church in Eureka, as well as at the VASA Lodge and Women’s Sorority. Everywhere Mabel went she made friends. “Be a friend, make a friend,” was how she lived and often the advice she handed out. She helped her church with charity sales and dinners as well as frequently hosting the Advent Tea. She helped friends with estate planning as well as family and relationship issues, nurtured her four children to adulthood in that home on the hill and was an active supporter of her husband with his surveying business. Mabel loved being with family, sharing times together wherever family was headed, Italy with the Fernandez family, Sweden with the Bakkens, New York with the Olsons, Redding with the Andersons, San Diego with the Holdens. Mabel and John flew to Sweden in the 2000’s. Mabel was able to see her relatives there after years of planning and correspondence. Mabel was overjoyed to see the motherland where so many family stories originated and were told at that dinner table in Grygla. The 2008 move to Auburn, CA brought them closer to their now grown children’s homes and help with John’s health concerns. John Olson passed away in that same year. The decision to move to Auburn was his last gift to her, knowing she would be surrounded by their children after he was gone. She continued to be a beacon of kindness and grace to all, including the Auburn Ravine family. Her independence was inspiring and her welcoming smile energized those close to her. Mabel is survived by her sister Myrtle Bakken, daughter Jill Oppold, sons Jeff Olson and Andy Olson, and grandchildren Dennea and James “Will” Buchanan, Natalie and Andrea Fernandez, Ronin Olson, Malana (Olson) Ketterman and Aislinn Murrey. In addition to a myriad of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews who all adored her. In lieu of flowers please donate to Pioneer Methodist Church in Auburn CA. Mabel’s final resting place will be alongside John Olson at Sunset Memorial Park in Eureka CA.

