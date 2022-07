UPDATE (11:58 a.m.): Lanes have been reopened, according to CCPD.

ORIGINAL:

The eastbound lanes of State Hwy. 358, better known as SPID, are closed following a traffic accident.

The lanes from Rodd Field Road to Paul Jones and the Oso Bridge heading from Corpus Christi to Padre Island are closed.

This is a developing story.