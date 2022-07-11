ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Cub Swanson unsure about entering UFC Hall of Fame as a fighter for one reason

By Farah Hannoun, MMA Junkie Radio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltUsR_0gbnr3Om00

Cub Swanson is proud of his accomplishments but doesn’t know if his career earns him a spot in the UFC Hall of Fame.

Swanson (28-12 MMA, 13-8 UFC) has been a perennial featherweight contender throughout his WEC and UFC career, holding notable wins over ex-lightweight champ Charles Oliveira and former interim champ Dustin Poirier.

Swanson, a 21-fight octagon veteran, was just inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for one of the greatest fights, getting honored for outlasting Doo Ho Choi in a barnburner in 2016. But do his individual accolades warrant a spot in the Hall of Fame as a fighter? Swanson isn’t sure for one reason.

“I really am proud of it, and the whole belt thing is something that – it’s like when people go, ‘Oh, you’re gonna go into the Hall of Fame again for your career,’ and I’m always like, ‘I don’t know,'” Swanson told MMA Junkie Radio. “I really can’t call that. It’s kind of hard to say that that’s gonna happen because it’s usually guys that are longtime champions or double champions.

“And like I said, I never fought for a title, but I didn’t really feel like that was my fault. I felt like there’s other reasons for that. I was right there for a long time and my goal has always been putting on exciting fights, and I really hope there’s some kind of a WEC wing in the Hall of Fame at some point. That would be cool.”

Swanson showed he’s still in top form after taking out Darren Elkins at UFC Fight Night 199. The 38-year-old may or may not end up in the Hall of Fame, but one thing’s for sure: He’s never failed to entertain, and his 10 Fight of the Night bonuses as a WEC and UFC fighter prove it.

Before he calls it a career, Swanson has fights with Urijah Faber and Jose Aldo on his wish list.

“I think the Urijah fight would be good for the fans, so I think they’d appreciate that,” Swanson said. “Maybe a Jose Aldo fight, but I just want to have a few more exciting fights until my body feels, all right, it’s done. Then honestly, my wish list is to be a jiu-jitsu and soccer dad and take my kids around and give them more of my time. I give them a lot of my time now, but I know I could give them even more. A few more exciting fights and then giving a lot of attention to my kids. That’s my wish list.”

Comments / 0

Related
MiddleEasy

Jake Paul Says His KO On Hasim Rahman Jr. Will ‘Probably Going To Scare’ Conor McGregor ‘Away From Fighting’ Him

Jake Paul took another jab at Conor McGregor ahead of his fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. “The Problem” child has sent a message to his doubters once again. Jake Paul is already slated for a boxing match against Hasim Rahman Jr. next month but he just can’t seem to stop talking about Conor McGregor. In his recent rant on the former UFC two-division champ, “The Problem Child” said McGergor will start taking him seriously, and possibly even duck him, once he’s done mauling his upcoming opponent.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cub Swanson
Person
Urijah Faber
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Darren Elkins
Person
Dustin Poirier
MMA Fighting

Miesha Tate: Julianna Pena took out Amanda Nunes, now ‘I want to take out the other GOAT’ in Valentina Shevchenko

When Miesha Tate came back from retirement, she hoped to again become UFC bantamweight champion and avenge a beating by Amanda Nunes. Nunes took the title from Tate back at UFC 200 in what was ultimately Tate’s penultimate fight before hanging up her gloves for nearly five years. After returning in 2021, Tate suffered a close decision loss to Ketlen Vieira, which ultimately prompted her to move to 125 pounds at UFC Long Island.
UFC
PWMania

Valerie Loureda Reveals What Drew Her to to Signing With WWE

It was recently revealed that Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda had signed with WWE and has started to train at the WWE Performance Center. While speaking with Sam Roberts, Loureda credits Charlotte Flair as the person who drew her into WWE when she attended WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. “Yeah,...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Hall Of Fame#Combat#Wec#Octagon#The Hall Of Fame#Mma Junkie Radio#Ufc Fight Ni
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul tears into Fury family after Tommy Fury’s latest withdrawal: ‘He has to pay for that’

Jake Paul isn’t buying Tommy Fury’s excuses. A scheduled boxing match between Paul and Fury fell apart for the second time in as many attempts this past week, forcing Paul to pivot to Hasim Rahman Jr. for his August 6 date at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Fury previously withdrew from the Paul matchup in December 2021 due to a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib. This time around, Fury claimed that visa issues prevented him from entering into the United States.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Amanda Nunes Has Resided At Gym Ahead Of Peña Rematch

Former UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes appears to be holding nothing back with her rigorous schedule ahead of UFC 277. Nunes fell to Julianna Peña in the UFC 269 co-headliner last December in what has been called one of the biggest upsets in UFC history as Peña bested Nunes on the feet before getting the takedown and submission.
UFC
mmanews.com

Sonnen To Volkanovski: You Have Exactly 24 Hours

Chael Sonnen has warned UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski that he’s on the clock when it comes to securing a shot at two-division glory. At UFC 276 earlier this month, Volkanovski turned the page on the Max Holloway chapter of his career. After building a 2-0 lead in the series courtesy of two tight decisions, the second of which split the fanbase, the Australian made sure that there was no debate over the trilogy, utterly dominating “Blessed” en route to a convincing unanimous decision win.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WWE SmackDown live results: Madcap Moss tries to shut up Theory

As we head further into July, it’s getting closer and closer to SummerSlam SZN, which is earlier than usual this year since it’ll arrive at the end of the month. But there are plenty of twists and turns to go through before Nashville, some of which should play out on this week’s episode of SmackDown from the Amway Center in Orlando. For starters, Madcap Moss will look to quiet the cocky Money in the Bank winner, Theory. Moss has noted that the briefcase is big, but he still thinks he can shove the whole thing inside Theory’s mouth. He’ll get a...
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G1 Climax 32 Night 1 live results: White, Okada, Tanahashi in action

Talk about starting off with a bang. Night 1 of G1 Climax 32 is wasting no time getting to some of the biggest stars in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, including the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Jay White. The Catalyst will get a potentially stern early test in the form of Sanada. But an even bigger challenge could await the man White beat for his current title, Kazuchika Okada. He’ll kick off his campaign by facing Jeff Cobb in an A Block match that should serve as the night’s main event in Sapporo. The C Block will get underway as well, with Hiroshi Tanahashi...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

129K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy