Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is finally saying the quiet part about the show's blockbuster fourth season out loud — and fans couldn't be happier. In a new interview with Variety, the 17-year-old actor confirmed that his alter ego, Will Byers, yearns to be more than friends with his childhood pal Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard). "Now it's 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike," Schnapp remarks, adding that Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer have gradually made that clear over the show's run. "It was a slow arc. I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay."

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO