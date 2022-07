Julive is a cultural festival that will take place this Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It is sure to take Charlotte by storm. I found out a lot about Julive Festival. This cultural festival has an amazing initiative. The proceeds will be used to help build a youth community center. This is amazing news and I was excited to be a part of this journey today. Take a listen to our interview to find out more about Julive Festival. Charlotte, this festival will be like no other.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO