Eileen Joyce Parmelee Slicer

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered March 5, 2021, and amended in an order entered on the docket on November 17, 2021 in the action entitled MidFirst Bank v. David L. Babcock and Michelle D. Babcock, et al., by the Wiscasset District Court, Docket No. RE-20-10, wherein the Court adjudged the foreclosure of a mortgage granted by David L. Babcock and Michelle D. Babcock to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Residential Mortgage Services, Inc. dated February 20, 2008 and recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 3968, Page 276, the period of redemption having expired, a public sale of the property described in the mortgage will be conducted on.

LINCOLN COUNTY, ME ・ 21 HOURS AGO