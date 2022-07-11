ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damariscotta, ME

Eileen Joyce Parmelee Slicer


 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEileen Joyce Parmelee Slicer, 87, died peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at a local long-term health care facility. She was born in Lynn, Mass., on March 14, 1935, the daughter of Carl and Patricia (Ringer) Foster of Damariscotta. Along with starting a family, the young couple divided their time between...





Jeanne M. Patton

Jeanne M. Patton, 92, of Bremen, passed away on the afternoon of July 10, 2022 at the Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford. Born in East Orange, N.J. on Dec. 19, 1929, she was the daughter of Warren and Lillian (Lovejoy) Matthews. Jeanne grew up in New Jersey, attended schools...
BREMEN, ME


Whitefield

It’s been a while but summer in Whitefield seems as good a time as any to contribute a column, particularly with the return of the Fourth of July parade. In all honesty, with how things are going lately it didn’t feel like a time for celebrating but it’s been two years since Whitefield had their parade and I was curious to see what it was like.
WHITEFIELD, ME


Public Notice

Notice to all persons who ended their education in Wiscasset Public Schools in 2015 or to their parents: The Wiscasset School Department may have special education records in its possession for those students and will destroy such records after Aug. 11, 2022.If you would like to have these records rather than having them destroyed please contact the Wiscasset Schools Department at 225 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, Maine 04578, or call 207.882.4104 prior to Aug. 11, 2022 to make arrangements for obtaining the records. The School Department shall permanently maintain a record of a student’s name, address, phone number, grades, attendance.
WISCASSET, ME


Waltz Soda Fountain Reopens After COVID-Related Closure

After a more than two-year hiatus, the Waltz Soda Fountain in downtown Damariscotta reopened to local enthusiasm on Monday, July 4. “The feedback from the community has been great,” said owner Dean Jacobs on Tuesday, July 12. He added that he has had multiple interactions with year-round residents and summer residents, all of whom profess that the soda fountain is a part of their regular routine.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME


LEGAL ADVERTISING

Notice is hereby given that in accordance with the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered March 5, 2021, and amended in an order entered on the docket on November 17, 2021 in the action entitled MidFirst Bank v. David L. Babcock and Michelle D. Babcock, et al., by the Wiscasset District Court, Docket No. RE-20-10, wherein the Court adjudged the foreclosure of a mortgage granted by David L. Babcock and Michelle D. Babcock to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Residential Mortgage Services, Inc. dated February 20, 2008 and recorded in the Lincoln County Registry of Deeds in Book 3968, Page 276, the period of redemption having expired, a public sale of the property described in the mortgage will be conducted on.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME


Edward Francis ‘Skook’ Godden

Edward Francis “Skook” Godden died peacefully at the Sussman Hospice House in Rockport on the evening of July 8, 2022, with his soul mate and best friend, Cheryl Dobbelsteyn by his side. Ed was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Patricia “Peg” Gaze-Godden; his brother, Robert “Bob”; his...
ROCKPORT, ME


COVID-19 Cases Tick Up

LincolnHealth saw 30 positive cases of COVID-19 in the past week, up from 22 the previous week, according to hospital spokesperson John Martins. From July 4-10, LincolnHealth performed 219 total tests with 30 positives, for a positivity rate of 13.82%, up from 9.13% last week. Martins also said emergency department...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME


Old Bristol Historical Society Celebrates Grand Opening

After four years of fundraising and renovations, the Old Bristol Historical Society opened its new headquarters at the Bristol History Center in Pemaquid on Sunday, July 3. More than 250 visitors passed through for an ice cream social and live music. Two exhibits were set up inside the history center, along with a reading room filled with historical books, pictures, yearbooks, town records, and other documents available for perusal.
BRISTOL, ME

Community Policy