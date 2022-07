MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Thursday morning rescue in Middle River. At around noon, the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reported that units were responding to Gunpowder Falls State Park’s Hammerman Area for the rescue of a person reportedly stuck in a swamp. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in … Continue reading "Swamp rescue under way in Middle River" The post Swamp rescue under way in Middle River appeared first on Nottingham MD.

