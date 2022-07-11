New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and predictions

The New York Mets (53-33) begin a 3-game series with the NL East rival Atlanta Braves (52-35) Monday. First pitch from Truist Park is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.

N.Y. is 6-4 straight up (SU) over its last 10 games but split a 4-game home series with the Miami Marlins this past weekend after losing the series finale Sunday 2-0 in extra innings.

The red-hot Braves are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games, 14-6 SU over their last 20 contests and are now just 1.5 games behind the Mets for 1st in the NL East.

Season series: Tied 2-2 but Atlanta has a plus-6 run differential in those meetings.

Mets at Braves projected starters

RHP Max Scherzer vs. LHP Max Fried

Scherzer is 5-1 with a 2.26 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 1.8 BB/9 and 11.3 K/9 in 55 2/3 IP over 9 starts.

Last start: No-decision in N.Y.’s 1-0 loss at the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday with 6-scoreless IP, 2 H, 0 BB and 11 K.

2021 vs. the Braves: 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA (12 IP, 4 ER), 8 H, 4 HR, 0 BB and 18 K in 2 starts while pitching for the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fried is 9-2 with a 2.52 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 1.4 BB/9 and 8.4 K/9 in 107 1/3 IP over 17 starts.

Last start: Win 3-0 at home Wednesday vs. the St. Louis Cardinals with 6-scoreless IP, 5 H, 1 BB and 4 K.

2022 vs. the Mets: One start — a 5-2 win in N.Y. May 2 — with 6 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 1 HR, 0 BB and 6 K.

Mets at Braves odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:21 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Mets +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Braves -135 (bet $135 to win $100)

: Mets +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Braves -135 (bet $135 to win $100) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Mets +1.5 (-205) | Braves -1.5 (+165)

: Mets +1.5 (-205) | Braves -1.5 (+165) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: +105 | U: -130)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Mets at Braves picks and predictions

Prediction

Braves 4, Mets 1

BET the BRAVES (-135) because they’ve been steamed up from a -125 ML opening favorite by sharp action per VegasInsider.com, Atlanta’s bats have been raking over the past month and the Braves have a slight edge in the pitching matchup.

Atlanta’s lineup ranks much higher than N.Y.’s in WAR (7.2-3.1), wRC+ (124-100), wOBA (.351-302) and hard-hit rate (46.2-37.2%) over the past 30 days, according to FanGraphs.

Fried is also one of the best pitchers in MLB that no one talks about. Fried has a 75.8% win rate with a 3.17 ERA over his 1st 4 full seasons in “The Show” and was Atlanta’s starter in its World Series-clinching Game 6 victory last year.

Atlanta’s bullpen is better than N.Y.’s in WAR (4.8-2.0), ERA (3.54-3.16), FIP (3.75-3.16), home runs allowed per 9 (1.13-0.82) and swing-and-miss rates, per FanGraphs.

BET the BRAVES (-135) to win 1 unit.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

PASS.

Atlanta’s edges over N.Y. aren’t big enough to “sprinkle” on the RL and the Braves -1.5 (+165) are just 19-24 RL as home favorites while the Mets +1.5 (-205) are 11-7 RL as road underdogs.

LEAN UNDER 7.5 (-130) only because both teams have their aces on the bump and strong bullpens to back them up. Also, the Under seems to be the sharp side considering the Over 7.5 (+105) is a lot cheaper.

However, this is only a lean because the Braves are 22-19-2 O/U as home favorites and the Mets are 10-5-3 O/U as road underdogs.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).