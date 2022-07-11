ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sn9Hp_0gbnF2wZ00

The New York Mets (53-33) begin a 3-game series with the NL East rival Atlanta Braves (52-35) Monday. First pitch from Truist Park is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.

N.Y. is 6-4 straight up (SU) over its last 10 games but split a 4-game home series with the Miami Marlins this past weekend after losing the series finale Sunday 2-0 in extra innings.

The red-hot Braves are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games, 14-6 SU over their last 20 contests and are now just 1.5 games behind the Mets for 1st in the NL East.

Season series: Tied 2-2 but Atlanta has a plus-6 run differential in those meetings.

Mets at Braves projected starters

RHP Max Scherzer vs. LHP Max Fried

Scherzer is 5-1 with a 2.26 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 1.8 BB/9 and 11.3 K/9 in 55 2/3 IP over 9 starts.

  • Last start: No-decision in N.Y.’s 1-0 loss at the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday with 6-scoreless IP, 2 H, 0 BB and 11 K.
  • 2021 vs. the Braves: 0-0 with a 3.00 ERA (12 IP, 4 ER), 8 H, 4 HR, 0 BB and 18 K in 2 starts while pitching for the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Fried is 9-2 with a 2.52 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 1.4 BB/9 and 8.4 K/9 in 107 1/3 IP over 17 starts.

  • Last start: Win 3-0 at home Wednesday vs. the St. Louis Cardinals with 6-scoreless IP, 5 H, 1 BB and 4 K.
  • 2022 vs. the Mets: One start — a 5-2 win in N.Y. May 2 — with 6 IP, 2 ER, 4 H, 1 HR, 0 BB and 6 K.

Mets at Braves odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:21 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Mets +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Braves -135 (bet $135 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Mets +1.5 (-205) | Braves -1.5 (+165)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: +105 | U: -130)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Mets at Braves picks and predictions

Prediction

Braves 4, Mets 1

BET the BRAVES (-135) because they’ve been steamed up from a -125 ML opening favorite by sharp action per VegasInsider.com, Atlanta’s bats have been raking over the past month and the Braves have a slight edge in the pitching matchup.

Atlanta’s lineup ranks much higher than N.Y.’s in WAR (7.2-3.1), wRC+ (124-100), wOBA (.351-302) and hard-hit rate (46.2-37.2%) over the past 30 days, according to FanGraphs.

Fried is also one of the best pitchers in MLB that no one talks about. Fried has a 75.8% win rate with a 3.17 ERA over his 1st 4 full seasons in “The Show” and was Atlanta’s starter in its World Series-clinching Game 6 victory last year.

Atlanta’s bullpen is better than N.Y.’s in WAR (4.8-2.0), ERA (3.54-3.16), FIP (3.75-3.16), home runs allowed per 9 (1.13-0.82) and swing-and-miss rates, per FanGraphs.

BET the BRAVES (-135) to win 1 unit.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

PASS.

Atlanta’s edges over N.Y. aren’t big enough to “sprinkle” on the RL and the Braves -1.5 (+165) are just 19-24 RL as home favorites while the Mets +1.5 (-205) are 11-7 RL as road underdogs.

LEAN UNDER 7.5 (-130) only because both teams have their aces on the bump and strong bullpens to back them up. Also, the Under seems to be the sharp side considering the Over 7.5 (+105) is a lot cheaper.

However, this is only a lean because the Braves are 22-19-2 O/U as home favorites and the Mets are 10-5-3 O/U as road underdogs.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reggie Crawford transfers to Tennessee

Sophomore pitcher and first baseman Reggie Crawford has transferred to Tennessee. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Crawford played at Connecticut from 2020-22. He did not play in 2022 due to Tommy John surgery. “Let’s do it Vol baseball,” Crawford announced. “Thank you to everyone at UConn for an unbelievable past couple of...
TENNESSEE STATE
thecomeback.com

Massive 14-year-old football recuit reveals unbelievable daily workout

14-year-old Tyler Parker went viral last week after he posted a photo flexing in the mirror showing off a physique that looked more like a veteran NFL defensive tackle than a high school sophomore. When he took the photo at a YMCA after a workout, Parker knew he looked big,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Queens, NY
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Podcast: Reviewing the 3 best and worst free agent signings in Jags history

When looking at their recent history, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been labeled offseason champions frequently because they’ve often found themselves spending a lot of money in free agency. The reason for that is because they’ve struggled in the draft and it’s put them in a situation where they needed some of the top veterans on the free agent market to bolster the team.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LB Troy Bowles nearing commitment

Four-star linebacker recruit Troy Bowles plans to make a decision on where he will play college football on July 16 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Bowles’ top three schools are Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. Troy Bowles is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and inside linebackers...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma looks like the trending choice for four-star LB Lewis Carter out of Tampa, Florida

Oklahoma has become an absolute machine in July and by all accounts, it’s not slowing down this month in the slightest. After starting the month ranked somewhere in the 40s nationally in team recruiting rankings for the class of 2023, Oklahoma has taken a gigantic Superman-sequel leap into the top 15 of college football recruiting and the best part is: The month of July has more commits to come.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#The Miami Marlins#Lhp Max Fried Scherzer#Ip#The Cincinnati Reds#The Washington Nationals#The St Louis Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

129K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy