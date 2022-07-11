ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzmDp_0gbnDmL200

The Arizona Diamondbacks (38-48) kick off a 6-game road trip Monday night with the 1st of 3 games against the San Francisco Giants (43-41). First pitch is 9:45 p.m. ET at Oracle Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Diamondbacks vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions.

The Diamondbacks lead the season series 2-1.

After taking 2 of 3 games from the Giants at home, the Diamondbacks lost 3 of 4 to the Colorado Rockies. They have lost 6 of their last 9 games overall and have fallen into a tie for last place in the NL West.

The Giants won the last 2 games of their road series against the San Diego Padres to salvage a tie in the series. They are 3-8 in their last 11 games.

Diamondbacks at Giants projected starters

RHP Merrill Kelly vs. RHP Alex Cobb

Kelly (7-5, 3.42 ERA) makes his 18th start. He has a 1.23 WHIP, 3.1 BB/9 and 7.4 K/9 in 97 1/3 IP.

  • Pitched well in a no-decision in his last outing, a 7-5 loss Wednesday to the Giants with 6 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 3 BB and 6 K.
  • Has allowed 2 or fewer earned runs in 10 of 17 starts this season.

Cobb (3-3, 4.74 ERA) makes his 13th start. He has a 1.37 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 9.3 K/9 in 57 IP.

  • No-decision in Giants’ 7-5 win over the D-backs Wednesday with 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 1 BB and 3 K.
  • Prior to Wednesday’s start, he allowed only 4 ER in 19 1/3 innings over 4 starts.

Diamondbacks at Giants odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:31 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Diamondbacks +130 (bet $100 to win $130) | Giants -160 (bet $160 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Diamondbacks +1.5 (-165) | Giants -1.5 (+133)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Diamondbacks at Giants picks and predictions

Prediction

Diamondbacks 6, Giants 4

After a rough patch in May, Kelly seems to have gotten things back on track to match his early-season play. He has allowed 2 or fewer runs in 3 of his last 4 starts and 4 of his last 6.

Arizona’s offense has scored 5 or more runs in 8 of its last 10 games.

The Giants, though, despite winning their last 2, have been scuffling. Before winning their last 2, they had only 1 win in their previous 9 contests. They have scored 3 or fewer runs in 8 of their last 11 games.

Take DIAMONDBACKS (+130).

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

Arizona’s 48-38 ATS record is the 4th-best in all of baseball. They are 22-16 ATS on the road.

The Giants are 41-43 ATS overall and 14-27 ATS at home.

If you aren’t sure about Arizona outright, it is still a good bet to take the DIAMONDBACKS +1.5 (-165).

As previously mentioned, the Diamondbacks have scored 5 or more runs in 8 of their last 10 games. Their last 11 wins have all had totals of 8 or more runs.

The Giants have had 7 of their last 9 games with 8 or more total runs.

Take OVER 7.5 (-122).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanNation Fastball

TRADE: 8x MLB All-Star Sent To Atlanta Braves

On June 11, the Atlanta Braves made a trade with the San Diego Padres for veteran second baseman Robinson Cano. The 39-year-old has been in the majors since 2005, and is an eight-time MLB All-Star. The deal was for cash considerations, so the Braves essentially gave up nothing for the...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reggie Crawford transfers to Tennessee

Sophomore pitcher and first baseman Reggie Crawford has transferred to Tennessee. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Crawford played at Connecticut from 2020-22. He did not play in 2022 due to Tommy John surgery. “Let’s do it Vol baseball,” Crawford announced. “Thank you to everyone at UConn for an unbelievable past couple of...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

George Kittle is NFL's best TE and it isn't close

George Kittle’s eye-popping receiving numbers have seen a little bit of a drop off since his record-breaking 2018 campaign. As the 49ers have gotten their roster together and added more offensive weaponry, the need to lean so heavily on Kittle has diminished. What hasn’t diminished is his importance to what the 49ers do on offense and the way he’s capable of dominating games through the air and on the ground.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

W Bets: Lynx and Sun look like good bets to win on the road

Welcome to Bet For the Win’s W Bets, where we break down, explain and bet on the WNBA. Today, we’re running down the first Friday slate of the 2022 season. Friday is a great day for WNBA basketball. The NBA Summer League is starting to wind down with the WNBA trade deadline passing, so it’s time to focus on the home stretch of the season. With that, the W’s two-game slate will be center stage. Minnesota and Indiana will lead things off before Connecticut and Atlanta close things out for the day.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrill Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens WR named as team's 'best-kept secret' by Bleacher Report

The Baltimore Ravens’ wide receiver group is one that doesn’t have the most NFL experience, but has plenty of potential. During the offseason, the team traded wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and a third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, as moving on from both Sammy Watkins and Miles Boykin. The team will now rely on players such as second-year pass-catcher Rashod Bateman, who is expected to be the team’s No. 1 wide receiver this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With Andy Enfield's Trojans leaving the Pac-12, which other teams does Tad Boyle own?

Perhaps the worst part about USC leaving the Pac-12 is that Tad Boyle’s Buffs won’t get an opportunity to beat Andy Enfield’s Trojans twice a year (kidding, sort of). Prior to last season’s 61-58 loss, which was surely a fluke for USC, Colorado had won seven consecutive games against its conference foe. And since the Buffs joined the Pac-12 in 2011, they’ve won 14 of 19 — all under Boyle’s watch. Sadly, all good things must come to an end and USC’s departure to the Big Ten means one less in-conference team for Boyle to own.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#The San Francisco Giants#Rhp Merrill#Ip
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football player in USFL gets another NFL shot

Some roads to the NFL are straight — a player gets drafted and then they make the most of their shot. For others, it’s a bit more circuitous. Such has been the case for former Michigan football standout cornerback Channing Stribling, who, after being a part of the best pass defense in the country in 2016, went undrafted, saw some time on practice squads, but never matriculated into a regular roster spot. Stribling spent the rest of his post-Ann Arbor career bouncing from different start-up leagues, from the AAF, to the XFL, to The Spring League, to the Canadian Football League, to the USFL.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Podcast: Reviewing the 3 best and worst free agent signings in Jags history

When looking at their recent history, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been labeled offseason champions frequently because they’ve often found themselves spending a lot of money in free agency. The reason for that is because they’ve struggled in the draft and it’s put them in a situation where they needed some of the top veterans on the free agent market to bolster the team.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dolphins OL Richie Incognito, DB Jason McCourty announce retirement

On Friday, former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Richie Incognito and defensive back Jason McCourty announced their retirement from the NFL. Incognito spent four seasons as a member of the Dolphins from 2010-2013, starting 55 games during his tenure and making it to one Pro Bowl. He also spent time with the St. Louis Rams, Buffalo Bills, and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bobby Wagner excited for role with Rams: 'I'm going to surprise everybody but myself'

Bobby Wagner was among the notable additions that the Los Angeles Rams made this offseason, leading many to believe that the defense of the reigning Super Bowl champions could be even better in 2022. While speaking about the transition process from playing for the Seattle Seahawks to playing for a former division rival, Wagner admitted that he never wanted to leave Seattle, but he’s anxious to produce for the Rams.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the Jets' biggest offseason additions

With plenty to spend in free agency and a solid stock of selections at the 2022 NFL draft, the New York Jets made numerous additions this offseason. The hope and dream will be every one of them working out well for the team. Time will tell if that happens, but to some extent, each of these moves will have different impacts.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys Tyron Smith gets vote for top OT, lands in ESPN's top-10 ranking

The Dallas Cowboys sat at the No. 9 slot in the 2011 draft and had a decision to make. After missing the playoffs for the second time in three years and beginning their first offseason under head coach Jason Garrett, they had to decide whether they were looking to make an impact on offense or defense. USC’s Tyron Smith edged out Wisconsin’s J.J. Watt for the brass, and the offensive tackle has been a staple on their depth chart ever since.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

129K+
Followers
174K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy