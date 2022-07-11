Tuesday’s Anchorage Assembly meeting will feature a vote on shortcut to remove the mayor without the voters

After Friday’s work session concluded, the Anchorage Assembly majority is set for Tuesday’s regular meeting, when it will likely vote to create a pathway for itself to override the will of voters and impeach the mayor of the city.

The leftist-dominated Assembly will consider the ordinance offered by Assemblyman Chris Constant, who has made it clear that this Assembly needs a way to get rid of its nemesis Dave Bronson in the Mayor’s Office, or at least hold him in line. Constant and his allies, with the aide of former city attorney Bill Falsey, are angry that conservative Mayor Dave Bronson has not followed their approved budget to their satisfaction. For example, some of the departments are not fully staffed, even though funding is appropriated for positions. The mayor’s office has explained that hiring is difficult in the current economic environment, but that it is ongoing. The Assembly is also focused on the mobile crisis team and a dispute over clinical care workers being under the purview of certain departments.

The new ordinance lays out a path that seems directed at Bronson, which would allow the group to pick and choose what actions Bronson takes that the group thinks violates the oath of office.

“It’s often better to have questions in a less formal setting than try to do it at an Assembly meeting when all the lights are on and all the people are there.” Constant told at KTUU reporter last week.

Ordinance No. AO 2022-60, an ordinance of the Anchorage Assembly amending Anchorage Municipal Code Chapters 3.10, General Provisions, and 27.20, Supervisory Boards, and Sections 2.70.030 and 29.10.060 to fulfill the requirement of Anchorage Municipal Charter Section 7.01(b) that the assembly by ordinance must establish specific procedures for removal of an elected official for breach of the public trust, Assembly Vice-Chair Constant.

The Assembly is working from an assumption that it must establish a specific procedure for removing the mayor, but the history of the Municipal Charter shows no such intent by the founders of the charter to have the Assembly in a position to usurp the rights of voters. The matter will likely end up in court.

The Assembly will also see an ordinance requested by the mayor that continues to waive the fees at the Centennial Campground, which is now being used by several individuals who do not have homes. That will only be introduced, with no action expected.

Ordinance No. AO 2022-74, an ordinance of the Anchorage Assembly amending Anchorage Municipal Code of Regulations 25.10.007 to allow Parks and Recreation Director to waive permit restrictions at municipally owned campsites, Department of Law. P.H. 7-26-2022. (Addendum.)

Anchorage Assembly meetings begin at 5 pm with a brief period of public testimony allowed at the beginning of the meeting and during specific times on the agenda, pertaining to ordinances and resolutions.

